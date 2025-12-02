Massage Envy Introduces Aescape Robotic Massage at Select Franchised Locations

Aescape's self-guided, personalized massage gives guests more choice, convenience, and control over their everyday wellness and recovery routines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced that select franchised locations will begin offering Aescape, a new, self-guided massage service that lets users control their experience, expanding the ways members and guests can incorporate regular wellness into their routines.

The addition of Aescape reflects the Massage Envy brand's continued commitment to making self-care consistent, accessible, and personalized. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024, Aescape uses advanced robotics and AI to allow users to personalize every aspect of their session—from pressure and music to targeted muscle groups and recovery goals—directly through an intuitive touchscreen.

"Massage Envy's mission has always been to make wellness a regular part of everyday life," said Todd Schrader, CEO, Massage Envy Franchising. "Aescape complements that mission by giving members and guests another way to stay consistent with their self-care. Aescape is also great for people who enjoy exploring new technology, want an alternative convenient recovery option between workouts, or have been curious about massage and find a self-guided format appealing. It's an exciting collaboration that brings innovation and accessibility together in a way that supports both guests' and members' ongoing routines and sets the stage for the next generation of wellness experiences."

"Massage Envy has built one of the most trusted wellness networks in the country, and their commitment to accessibility aligns with our desire to democratize great self-care," said Eric Litman, Founder and CEO of Aescape. "We're expanding access to the restorative power of massage—whether through the hands of a licensed massage therapist or through our autonomous, customizable experience. This collaboration brings together two brands committed to making personalized wellness more accessible. With Aescape, guests and members can enjoy a fully personalized, customizable massage experience designed to become a regular part of their daily routines. Together, we're helping people enjoy the benefits of massage in new ways that suit their routines, preferences, and lifestyles."

An Aescape Robotic Massage combines precision engineering with intelligent software to deliver a personalized, data-driven experience. Users remain comfortably clothed while the system adapts to their body's contours and preferred pressure levels, offering 30- or 60-minute sessions for either targeted or full-body sessions, which are guided entirely by the user. Session time includes up to 10 minutes for machine adjustment and dressing, which occur pre- and post-service.

Massage Envy franchised locations participating in the limited release will begin introducing Aescape in select markets in November 2025, with additional franchised locations anticipated in 2026. A complete list of participating franchised locations can be found here.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit www.MassageEnvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About Aescape (pronounced "escape")

Aescape is a New York-based robotics company at the forefront of wellness innovation. Using advanced AI technology, the company is delivering the world's first fully automated, customizable massage experience for personalized wellness and recovery. Founded in 2017 by four-time entrepreneur Eric Litman, Aescape brings together expertise from industry-leading brands like Amazon, Apple, FitBit, MakerBot, Uber, Peloton, Tonal and more. The company is backed by $130 million in funding from investors including Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity partners (an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX), BroadLight, Crosslink, Capital, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

SOURCE Massage Envy