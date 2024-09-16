AMTA Announces Call for Massage School Grant Applications funded by Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants will be awarded to schools to help advance the massage therapy profession, bringing Massage Envy's school donation total to $200,000 since collaborating with AMTA in the Fall of 2022.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), today announced a fifth round of massage school grants funded by Massage Envy, to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with AMTA for the new cycle of massage school grants," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy. "These grants allow schools to invest in important programs including student support, community engagement and campus development, creating a flourishing environment for future massage therapists."

In October 2024, Massage Envy will fund five $10,000 grants to massage schools to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists. To apply for a grant, school administrators are encouraged to fill out an online application on AMTA's website, detailing how a $10,000 grant would help support their school and students. Applications are open from September 15, 2024 to October 15, 2024.

"It is a privilege and honor to work with Massage Envy for this important grant program aimed at enhancing massage therapy education," said Kim Kane-Santos, AMTA National President. "Investing in our schools is essential for developing new therapists who will bring positive changes to the industry."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

