AMTA Announces Latest Massage School Grant Recipients Funded by Massage Envy

Five schools awarded $10,000 each to strengthen massage therapy education

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) is proud to announce the seventh round of massage school grant recipients funded by Massage Envy, marking another significant step in a multi-year initiative to advance massage education and support the future of the profession. Since the program's launch in 2022, $350,000 has been awarded to massage schools nationwide, with continued support planned for 2026.

As the nation's largest nonprofit professional association representing massage therapists, students and schools, AMTA is committed to strengthening the educational pipeline. Its relationship with Massage Envy helps schools attract dedicated students, deliver high-quality training and prepare the next generation of skilled massage therapy professionals.

In this latest round, five schools will each receive a $10,000 grant:

The Academy of Natural Therapy – Greeley, CO

Premier Spa Training Academy – Naperville, IL

Delgado Community College Foundation – New Orleans, LA

Missouri Institute of Massage Therapy & Bodywork – St. Charles, MO

Urban River Massage Institute – Greenville, SC

"We're proud to continue investing in the massage therapy profession through our ongoing relationship with AMTA," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy. "Massage schools are the foundation of our industry, and these grants help ensure students and educators have the tools, resources and support they need to innovate, thrive and build lasting, successful careers."

"These grants empower us to support and inspire the next generation of massage therapy professionals," said Cindy E. Farrar, AMTA National President. "By working together with Massage Envy, we're expanding access to education, strengthening massage schools nationwide and driving the profession forward."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program and is not affiliated with or endorse any massage school, including grant recipients.

About Massage Envy



Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 235 million services across its skin care and body care offerings.

About The American Massage Therapy Association



The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

