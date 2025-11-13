AMTA Backs the Strengthened Massage Therapy Compact Following Key Updates from CSG and DoD

The Revised Compact Supports Military Families Through Greater Professional Mobility in Massage Therapy

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State Governments (CSG) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) have announced statutory updates to the Massage Therapy Compact, enhancing professional mobility for massage therapists nationwide. The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) has made the decision to support these updates, which expands opportunities for active-duty service members, veterans, and their spouses during this National Veterans and Military Families Month. These changes reflect some of the intent from the joint letter issued by AMTA and the Federation of State Massage Therapy Boards (FSMTB) in September 2024 and represent a major step toward a more inclusive and accessible licensure compact—without compromising public safety.

This revised Massage Compact will provide flexibility for active military veterans and spouses—helping them maintain licensure across state lines during relocations and deployments.

Empowering Mobility for Massage Therapists While Safeguarding Public Safety

The Massage Therapy Compact allows licensed massage therapists who meet specific eligibility criteria to practice across multiple states without obtaining additional licenses. This initiative promotes workforce mobility while maintaining strong public protection standards through consistent education and verification requirements.

Two Versions of the Compact

States now have two legislative options when considering the massage compact adoption:

– The original version, which is more rigid and relies on a future commission to address additional eligibility by rulemaking. The Revised Massage Therapy Compact – The updated legislation which supports greater mobility by listing, in statute, additional avenues for eligibility therefore allowing more massage therapists to participate across the country without jeopardizing public safety.

Key Updates in the Revised Compact

To encourage broader adoption and build trust among massage therapy professionals and lawmakers, the following statutory changes have been made:

: All multistate license holders must meet high educational standards and pass a national licensing exam, ensuring a strong commitment to public safety. Expanded Commissioner Eligibility: Licensing boards may now appoint either a board member or staff member as a Compact commissioner, easing administrative burdens and aligning with best practices from compacts in other occupations.

Support the Revised Massage Therapy Compact

AMTA joins the DoD and CSG in encouraging massage therapists, educators, and stakeholders to support the revised Massage Therapy Compact. This updated legislation promotes a more inclusive, flexible, and forward-thinking approach to multistate licensure—benefiting practitioners, states, and the public without compromising safety.

Make Your Voice Heard – Take Action Today

Support the adoption of the revised Massage Therapy Compact in your state. Contact your legislators and advocate for progress in massage therapy multistate licensure.

About the American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is a non-profit and the largest professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Find a Massage Therapist Locator Service ™ .

