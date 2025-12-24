AMTD Digital's Subsidiary TGE Successfully Executed Multiple SPAs for Hotel Acquisitions to Add USD 300 million Worth of Assets

PARIS and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., announce jointly the successful execution of a sales and purchase agreement ("SPA") for the 100% acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn New York City Tribeca. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Located at the heart of Tribeca along Avenue of the Americas and bordered by SoHo, Hudson Square, and Battery Park, the Hilton Garden Inn New York City Tribeca is the center of Lower Manhattan's most dynamic and evolving neighborhoods. The hotel features 151 rooms, more than 5,000 square feet of retail space designated for food and beverage operations, a rooftop area, and amenities including a fitness center and a business center.

Having created the size and magnitude of a fast growing and a globally independent hotel group, TGE celebrates 2025 as a pivotal year for expanding its hospitality business sector, TGE has 4 acquisition deals announced in major cities around the world within the financial year 2025. The successful execution of the SPA of the New York hotel stands out as a significant milestone as TGE closes out the year.

The recent execution of definitive acquisition agreements in relation to three hotels, after TGE's completion of its de-SPAC transaction with a special purpose acquisition company under Lawrence Ho's Black Spade Capital, involves a total valuation of over USD300 million of assets and is expected to result in a rapid expansion of TGE's hotel portfolio by approximately 500 rooms in just 6 months if consummated.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

