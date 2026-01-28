AMTD L'Officiel expands successfully and globally with full legal rights and IP registrations

======

Our brands have strong global presence, with key trademarks and intellectual properties including notably the above three trademarks registered and well-protected in over 60 countries around the world.

Successful action has already been taken against various infringers, including against Luxury Village LLC and its director Dimitri Vorontsov in connection with the illegitimate publication of L'Officiel Fashion Book (see official announcements by AMTD in relation to successful actions taken in Hong Kong court (AMTD Digital, Inc. - AMTD's Successful Action Against IP Infringement); with the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center (AMTD Achieves Another Victory and Further Action Against IP Infringements | AMTD International Inc.); and with the Registrar of Trade Marks of IP Australia (Consecutive Victories by TGE and AMTD Against IP Infringements | AMTD International Inc.).

Geomedia SA and Geomedia SA's improper application against AMTD Group in the Paris Court has been found to be null and void

Most recently, AMTD has taken action against the former licensee for L'Officiel in Morocco, Geomedia SA, in the Moroccan Court, due to improper use of by Geomedia SA of the intellectual properties of L'Officiel and AMTD. Furthermore, Geomedia SA's improperly attempted application against AMTD Group in the Paris Court has been found to be null and void, and the entire proceedings quashed.

This clearly demonstrates that any illegitimate parties, with no legal entitlement or capacity, regardless of where in the world they have sought to take legal actions or complaints, will be destined to fail against ample facts and truth. We are committed to pursuing, defending and winning these cases under any legal regimes.

Malicious Falsehoods and Defamatory Conduct by the Jalou Family

Any wrongful allegations and articles against AMTD, including those orchestrated by the Jalou family are entirely false and brought in bad faith.

In contrast, summarised below are simple and irrefutable facts:

1) Acquisition: AMTD bought 100% of the L'Officiel companies from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM) as the lead controller, with Gibson Dunn advising on the transaction. Both AMTD and GEM announced publicly settlement of 100% of the consideration on deal completion (see official announcements by GEM as lead seller https://www.gemny.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/GEM-AMTD-PRESS-RELEASE-from-Paris-France-FINAL-Version.pdf and AMTD as the buyer https://ir.amtdinc.com/press-releases/news-details/2022/AMTD-International-Acquires-Global-Fashion-Media-Group-LOfficiel-Inc-SAS/default.aspx).

2. Historic Mismanagement before the Acquisition: Before the acquisition, the previous management, the Jalou family, incurred significant amounts of debt, which led to the French court implemented a continuation plan for payments of the debts incurred by the Jalou family. None of these debts are incurred by or as a result of AMTD's acquisition. Subsequently, AMTD L'Officiel has not incurred any new debt to develop and grow the business.

3. AMTD has saved the L'Officiel companies from historic debts: AMTD came into play as a "white knight" in a 100% acquisition, and inherited a "legacy" of debts under the continuation plan. Nonetheless, all the instalments becoming due under the continuation plan since then have been fully paid on time.

4. Value protection and growth: AMTD has preserved jobs and protected value in L'Officiel, supporting and creating sustainable growth, fulfilling our promise to save a company which was close to bankruptcy.

5. Unfounded attempts to cause confusion: Any misleading comments with bad intentions to "muddy the water", including claims for ownership of intellectual properties, are clearly unfounded - intellectual properties of a company is not owned by shareholders (not to mention the minority shareholder) and speculation around intellectual properties disputes are entirely untruthful and unfounded.

6. AMTD is committed to taking action: Based on the facts outlined above, as previously announced https://ir.amtdinc.com/press-releases/news-details/2026/AMTD-Owner-of-LOfficiel-and-AMTD-IDEA-Brands-Launches-Litigation-against-Jalou-Family-for-Malicious-Falsehood-Defamation-and-Consequential-Loss-and-Damage/default.aspx AMTD has filed criminal reports to the police and is pursuing litigation against the Jalou family.

Summary

AMTD believes strongly in pursuing justice and fairness, in the French Courts and in all other jurisdictions around the world, and is delighted that the Courts have again found in AMTD's favour.

Furthermore and to date, AMTD has successfully cancelled 16 illegitimate domain names, as appended to this announcement.

AMTD will not rest in its journey to further strengthen the strong and sustainable L'Officiel AMTD brand, backed by ample resources supported by three listed companies, across New York, London and Singapore.

We also here announce our determination to continue taking action against infringers and scammers who seek to misuse and misappropriate our brands.

Appendix

<amtdcap.com>

<lofficiel-england.com>

<lofficielengland.com>

<lofficiel.co.com>

<lofficielitaly.com>

<lofficiel.co>

<lofficiel.net.cn>

<lofficiel.cn>

<lofficiel-england.com>

<lofficielengland.co.uk>

<lofficielunitedkingdom.com>

<amtdsg.com>

<amtdsgp.com>

<lofficielfrance.com>

<lofficielnorge.com>

<lofficielmontecarlo.com>

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

