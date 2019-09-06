Amtrak Offers 35% Discount in Honor of Grandparents Day

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can receive a discount on travel throughout the country with a 35 percent off sale heading into Grandparents Day. Giving customers the gift of an experience and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, Amtrak invites grandparents to share the experience with friends, family and loved ones.

Amtrak wants to show how much we love grandparents by offering a great way for customers to travel for a getaway on a leisurely vacation. Starting Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, customers can receive a 35 percent discount for nationwide travel between Oct. 1, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020.

"Whether seeing family, taking a trip on a cross-country adventure or going on a weekend jaunt to see friends, we truly believe that the journey is the most important part of the adventure," said Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson. "With our 35 percent off discount, customers can make Grandparents Day extra special this year, treating their loved ones to a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak."

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Special prices available during the sale offer fares as low as:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Boston – New York (NER) $39 Boston – New York (Acela) $79 Boston – Washington, DC (NER) $73 Boston – Washington, DC (Acela) $119 Chicago – Denver $69 Chicago – New York $72 Chicago – New Orleans $79 Chicago – St. Louis $20 Chicago – Kansas City $45 Jackson – New Orleans $16 Lorton – Sanford $73 Memphis – New Orleans $35 New York – Atlanta $104 Portland – San Francisco $60 Sacramento – Bakersfield $30 Seattle – Los Angeles $81 Seattle – Eugene $33 Washington, DC – Chicago $59 Washington, DC – Miami $99 Washington, DC – Orlando $79 Washington, DC – New York (NER) $39 Washington, DC – New York (Acela) $112 *Vehicle fare not included; fares will vary by train

The discount is valid for travel across the national network including all long distance routes as well as the Adirondack, Carolinian/Piedmont, Cascades, Downeaster, Eathan Allen Express, Empire Service, Heartland Flyer, Illinois Downstate Services, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, Pennsylvanian, San Joaquins, and the Vermonter.

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

This offer is valid for sale between Sept. 6 and 9 and valid for travel between Oct. 1, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020 on all reserved service. The discounted fares are valid for adult coach seats only. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. This offer is valid for coach and Acela Business class seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer if not combinable with any other discount offer. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies.

