Amtrak Partners With RB, The Makers of Lysol®, To Further Strengthen Hygiene Protocols

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the onset of COVID-19, Amtrak has led the way in ushering a new standard of safe travel. Today, Amtrak is building on its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of travelers by announcing a partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol. As part of this new partnership, germ-kill experts and microbiologists from RB will help Amtrak strengthen its comprehensive disinfection protocols for Amtrak trains, stations and Metropolitan Lounges. The partnership will launch in stations served by the Northeast Corridor and Pacific Surfliner trains, before expanding across the Amtrak network.

"At Amtrak, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We're excited to build on our industry-leading safe travel standards through this partnership," said Steve Predmore, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer. "By coupling RB's products and expertise with the guidance of our full-time medical director, and public health and safety teams, travelers can feel a renewed sense of confidence and peace of mind aboard our trains and in our waiting areas."

In addition to helping strengthen Amtrak's cleaning and disinfection protocols, RB will supply Amtrak EPA-approved disinfection solutions, including those proven to be effective against the SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The products are for use across high-touch and high-traffic areas, where germs are most prevalent.

Amtrak travelers will notice enhanced protocols and processes put in place to help create a safer travel experience, including:

Face Coverings : To ensure the safety of passengers and employees, Amtrak requires face coverings in stations, on trains and Thruway Buses throughout the duration of their trip. Face coverings can be removed when passengers are in their private rooms.

: To ensure the safety of passengers and employees, Amtrak requires face coverings in stations, on trains and Thruway Buses throughout the duration of their trip. Face coverings can be removed when passengers are in their private rooms. Contact-free Travel : To limit interactions and encourage physical distancing at stations, travelers are encouraged to use the Amtrak app, which enables customers to board with eTickets. To reduce crowds at departure boards, travelers can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations.

: To limit interactions and encourage physical distancing at stations, travelers are encouraged to use the Amtrak app, which enables customers to board with eTickets. To reduce crowds at departure boards, travelers can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations. Onboard Safety : With the assistance of experts at RB, Amtrak will continue to evaluate cleaning and disinfection practices to support personal safety. All trains are currently equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate of every 4-5 minutes.

: With the assistance of experts at RB, Amtrak will continue to evaluate cleaning and disinfection practices to support personal safety. All trains are currently equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate of every 4-5 minutes. Utilizing EPA-Approved Disinfection Products: Lysol products will be used by Amtrak employees, cleaning crews and customers at select stations with plans to make it available onboard trains.

"We are proud to partner with Amtrak, to help provide a clean and hygienic travel experience," said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, Global Business Solutions at RB. "With each partnership RB enters, we are looking to help further RB's commitment to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world."

For more information on Amtrak's new health and safety protocols, please visit: amtrak.com/coronavirus.

