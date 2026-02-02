Amtrak Encourages Booking Early Ahead of Historic Summer 2026 Events

Busy travel season expected as FIFA World Cup 2026™ and America250™ celebrations draw visitors throughout the United States

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2026 will be one of America's most exciting summers in recent memory, with more than 100 FIFA World Cup 2026™ soccer games across North America along with nationwide celebrations in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Expecting this to be one of the busiest periods in the company's 55-year history, Amtrak is recommending customers book now to secure their seats.

Amtrak NextGen Acela with fireworks

"Amtrak is excited to welcome soccer fans from North America and across the globe as they cheer on their home nation teams and travel between cities for matches," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "With more than 300 daily trains, Amtrak is prepared to play a key role in delivering safe and reliable intercity travel this summer. We are fully committed to running a world-class railroad, serving as a trusted partner to peer agencies, and ensuring our infrastructure is ready to accommodate new and returning guests."

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to showcase American ingenuity, including how our transportation infrastructure moves and builds our cities. This summer, rail will help thousands of fans from around the world reach stadiums across America. To see America is to love America," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Amtrak provides daily service to nearly every World Cup host city, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey Area, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, and Vancouver. Many cities offer convenient transit or rideshare connections between Amtrak stations and stadiums.

Amtrak is working closely with partners to support the millions of people planning to travel to this summer's major events. Late last year, Amtrak representatives joined the U.S. Department of Transportation's 2026 FIFA World Cup Summit to discuss preparations and strengthen relationships with all 11 American host cities and transit agencies.

Amtrak's World Cup preparation efforts to date have included participation in host city working groups and regional planning sessions, as well as engagement with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, U.S. Department of Transportation Major Events Working Group, and Northeast Corridor Commission World Cup Working Group.

On the Northeast Corridor (NEC), America's busiest passenger railroad, Amtrak is planning targeted investments to strengthen rail infrastructure ahead of this summer. On major World Cup gamedays, additional maintenance employees and rescue locomotives will be posted at major locations to quickly mitigate any potential service issues. A rigorous planning process will also minimize maintenance outages during this time to ensure optimal service for Amtrak and its partners.

The continued rollout of NextGen Acela trains on select departures will add seating capacity to support the anticipated increase in customer demand. NextGen Acela is the all-new, premium fleet from Amtrak, operating between major city centers on the Northeast Corridor from Washington, DC to New York, to Boston with destinations in between. Designed with innovative features and amenities, guests can experience First Class and Business Class travel on America's only high-speed rail service.

Across the country, Amtrak will deploy "Amtrak Ambassadors," management staff trained to support customers alongside frontline station employees during major events and heavy travel periods. The Amtrak Police Department will increase patrols at key Amtrak stations and continue close coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Purchasing tickets is fast and easy on Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, at in-station ticketing kiosks, in-person at staffed stations, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is a registered trademark of FIFA. Amtrak is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or an official partner of FIFA. Visit FIFA.com for more information.

Amtrak is an official America250 partner. America250 is a registered trademark of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission. Visit America250.org for more information.

SOURCE Amtrak