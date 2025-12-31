AMVital Customer Review Study Finds 97% Satisfaction Rate Across 13,134 Verified Reviews

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMVital, a turmeric-based natural skincare brand formulated for melanin-rich skin, today announced results from a three-year customer review study analyzing 13,134 verified reviews across Shopify, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and TikTok Shop. The study found a 97% customer satisfaction rate, defined as reviews rated 4 or 5 stars, and an average rating of 4.89 out of 5 stars.

The analysis represents one of the largest multi-channel review datasets in the natural skincare category for melanin-rich skin.

Key Findings

- 97% satisfaction rate (4- and 5-star reviews) versus a skincare industry average of 75–85 percent

- 4.89/5 average rating, with 96% of all reviews being 5-star ratings

- Return rate under 3%, compared with an industry average of 15–20 percent

- 67% repeat purchase rate within 90 days, nearly double the ecommerce skincare benchmark of 25–35 percent

Customer review text also revealed meaningful outcomes: more than 2,400 customers reported brighter skin, 881 mentioned more even skin tone, and 494 specifically cited fading dark spots after consistent use.

"This data validates what we've heard directly from customers for years," said Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital. "When you formulate products specifically for melanin-rich skin using clean, turmeric-based ingredients and set honest expectations about timelines, customers see real results and keep coming back."

Why Turmeric Skincare Resonates

AMVital's product line centers on turmeric, which contains curcumin, a compound that inhibits tyrosinase—the enzyme involved in melanin production—while delivering anti-inflammatory benefits. The brand's 4-Gen Turmeric Brightening System™ combines turmeric with kojic acid and vitamin C to address hyperpigmentation without bleach or harsh chemicals.

Top-rated products in the study included the Turmeric Kojic Acid Soap Bar, Turmeric Body Scrub, Turmeric Brightening Serum, and Turmeric Vitamin C Clay Mask, each averaging above 4.8/5 stars.

Methodology

The study was conducted in December 2024 using AMVital's complete review database from January 2022 through December 2024. Data sources included Shopify (amvital.com), Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and TikTok Shop, totaling 13,134 verified purchase reviews.

Metrics included satisfaction rate (percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews), average rating, return rate (Shopify orders returned within 30 days), and repeat purchase rate (second purchase within 90 days). Analysis techniques included keyword frequency, sentiment analysis, and timeline extraction from customer-reported results.

Industry benchmark figures were drawn from publicly available ecommerce and skincare performance reports (including Klaviyo, Narvar, and PowerReviews benchmark studies).

About AMVital

AMVital is a turmeric-based natural skincare brand founded by Amar Behura for melanin-rich skin. The brand offers 17 clean, vegan, cruelty-free products made in the USA, targeting hyperpigmentation, dark spots, acne, and uneven skin tone. AMVital has served 13,000+ customers worldwide and is recognized as both a Walmart Pro Seller and TikTok Gold Star Seller.

Products are available at amvital.com, Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, and TikTok Shop.

Media Contact

Amar Behura

Founder, AMVital

5619630025

[email protected]

Website: https://amvital.com

Full dataset and methodology documentation available upon request. Email with subject line "Review Study Data Request."

SOURCE AMVital