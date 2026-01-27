AMVital Turmeric Soap Named #1 Walmart Bestseller--Outperforms Leading Competitors with 97% Customer Satisfaction

Natural Turmeric-Kojic Formula Generates 5x More Reviews Than Category Average While Delivering Gentle, Burn-Free Brightening

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMVital, the turmeric skincare leader, announces its Turmeric Kojic Acid Soap Bar achieves #1-ranked status on Walmart Marketplace, generating 5x more verified reviews than category averages. Backed by 13,134+ verified reviews showing 97% satisfaction and 2,400+ "brighter skin" mentions, the gentle formula fades dark spots in 3-6 weeks without the dryness or burns common in competing products.

Walmart Marketplace Dominance

AMVital Turmeric Kojic Acid Soap, named #1 bestseller on Walmart Marketplace. The natural formula has earned 13,134+ verified reviews with 97% customer satisfaction, outperforming competitors like Kojie San. Brightens skin in 3-6 weeks without irritation. $9.73/2-pack at amvital.com AMVital's turmeric skincare line features natural ingredients that deliver gentle, melanin-safe brightening. The Boynton Beach, FL brand has achieved Walmart Pro Seller and TikTok Gold Star Seller status with a 4.9/5 rating across 13,000+ customers.

"Melanin-rich skin deserves brightening without burning. Our 13k reviews prove you can have both," says Amar Behura, AMVital Founder. "Our Walmart listing achieved a 4.6/5 rating from 974+ verified reviews, confirming real-world demand for melanin-safe brightening solutions."

The brand's Pack-of-4 bundles now lead category sales, establishing AMVital as a Walmart Pro Seller and TikTok Gold Star Seller in natural brightening skincare.

Outperforming the Category

While many brightening soaps rely on aggressive formulations that cause irritation, burns, and excessive dryness, AMVital prioritizes skin health alongside results. The natural turmeric-kojic formula hydrates while brightening, achieving a 4.9/5 rating versus the category average of 4.2-4.3/5.

Science-Backed Results

AMVital's proprietary formula leverages curcumin's natural tyrosinase-inhibiting properties. Independent testing confirms curcumin penetration at 85% efficacy versus kojic acid's 60% stability in water-based formulas. From 13,134+ verified reviews: 2,452 customers report brighter skin, 881 report more even tone, 494 report dark spots fading, and 96% give 5-star ratings.

Availability

AMVital Turmeric Kojic Acid Soap is available on Walmart Marketplace, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and amvital.com. Pricing starts at $9.73 for a 2-pack with free shipping on $19+ orders. All purchases include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Future Plans

AMVital is pursuing Target and Ulta wholesale partnerships by Q2 2026. FDA-adjacent clinical trial enrollment opens February 2026. The brand's YouTube channel targets 1M views by December 2026, building on its recent 300,000-view milestone.

About AMVital

AMVital crafts turmeric-powered skincare for radiant, even-toned skin. Hero products include Turmeric Soap, Turmeric Kojic Acid Soap, and Turmeric Serum. With 13,000+ customers across Walmart, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, the Boynton Beach, FL-based company has become the trusted brand for melanin-rich skin seeking safe, effective brightening. Visit amvital.com.

