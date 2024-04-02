Amwins Launches Multiline Quoting Platform, Amwins InstantQuote

Amwins IQ provides instant bind capability for multiple carriers across several lines of business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the launch of Amwins InstantQuote (Amwins IQ), an online marketplace enabling access to firm, bindable quotes from multiple carriers within minutes. This digital platform combines the ease and convenience of online quoting with the scale and capabilities of the nation's largest P&C wholesaler.

Amwins IQ provides instant quotes, and with one application retailers can quote and compare multiple markets, gaining quick access to A-rated carriers while retaining the opportunity to benefit from the support and expertise of Amwins specialists. Amwins IQ marketplace users are given the choice to select from quality markets with pre-negotiated amendatory endorsements automatically added, ideal for middle market and personal lines accounts.

"Amwins IQ represents the next evolution of digital capabilities in the specialty space, empowering retail clients by giving them choice and speed of execution," said Ben Sloop, Chief Operating Officer. "Our digital marketplace is the only seamless experience in the market, powered by our expert underwriters and technology, and is backed by our firm's investment in data and analytics – providing our customers a high level of confidence in the quality of coverage they can procure for their small to mid-sized accounts."

"Our online marketplace connects our retailer and carrier partners in an intuitive and flexible way, providing transparency and choice to our retailers, and efficiency and underwriting rigor to our carriers," said Tom Parsons, Head of Digital Strategy. "We will continue to invest in providing retail facing technology, tied directly to our underwriting and brokerage specialists."

In addition, Amwins IQ provides carriers with opportunities that have historically been challenging to access. Amwins' digital technology leverages data for additional predictive insights, underwriting control, and portfolio management. For risks that do not fit a carrier's appetite for straight through processing, there is a built-in referral system that enables manual underwriting. And Amwins brokers are always standing by to assist with more complicated placements.

Amwins InstantQuote marketplace currently provides Homeowners, Dwelling, Condo and Wind coverage, with Flood coverage to be offered soon. Retailers have the ability to seamlessly flow between Personal Lines and Professional Lines offerings.

Amwins IQ currently offers multiline quoting on the following Professional Lines coverages:

Cyber Liability

Misc. E&O

D&O (Private and Non-Profit)

EPL

Tech E&O with Cyber

Crime, Fiduciary, and Registered Investment Advisors are expected to launch in the coming months.

For more information, visit: https://www.amwins.com/quote-online or call your Amwins Broker or Amwins Access Underwriter.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

