Amy Brin Joins Envision Consulting as VP to Lead New East Coast Office

LOS ANGELES and LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Consulting, LLC, a leader in strategic consulting for the nonprofit sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC, as Vice President of its new East Coast Office in Lexington, Kentucky. With a career spanning over two decades, Brin's expertise and leadership position Envision Consulting for substantial growth and impact on the East Coast.

Amy Brin, Vice President

Brin will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Lexington office, focusing on client engagement, business development, and exceptional consulting services delivery. Her appointment underscores Envision Consulting's commitment to expanding its footprint and delivering high-impact solutions to clients in this key region.

Brin's experience in the nonprofit industry includes strategic planning, operational excellence, program development, and client stewardship. Prior to joining Envision Consulting, she served as the CEO for the Child Neurology Foundation, leading the national organization to new strategic, operational, and fiscal heights. Additionally, Brin is a thought leader, speaker, and published author.

"I am delighted to welcome Amy to our team," said Allison Fuller, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Envision Consulting, LLC. "Her impressive background and strategic acumen make her an invaluable addition. Amy's expertise will advance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our clients on the East Coast from our new Lexington office."

"The chance to join Envision Consulting and expand its excellence to nonprofits throughout the East Coast is invigorating," said Brin. "Nonprofits play a critical role in communities and industries. However, too often, these organizations don't have the internal resources to navigate challenges, and leaders feel overwhelmed. I want these leaders to know they are not alone and that innovative solutions are available to achieve impactful results for their missions. Let's change this world together."

Envision Consulting remains dedicated to providing strategic, best-practice solutions that empower nonprofits to achieve their goals and navigate complex challenges. With Brin's leadership, the East Coast Office in Lexington is poised to become a pivotal hub for advancing Envision's mission and delivering exceptional consulting services.

Envision Consulting, LLC, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, specializes in strategic planning, executive coaching, and board development. Committed to delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights, Envision helps non-profits achieve their objectives and drive sustainable impact. The new Lexington, KY office expands Envision's reach, joining the Denver, CO location.

