Amy Di Lillo Yoga hosts Brain Longevity Seminar Series with All Proceeds to Benefit the Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF)

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Di Lillo Yoga hosts Brain Longevity Seminar Series with all proceeds going to The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF).

Yoga Therapist and Brain Longevity Specialist Amy Di Lillo, C-IAYT, E-RYT, YACEP will be hosting a three-part Brain Longevity Series covering the 4 Pillars of Alzheimer's Prevention®. The lectures will be held once a month in the Cohasset Elder Affairs building, starting January 13th located at Willcutt Commons: 91 Sohier Street, Cohasset, Massachusetts.

Di Lillo wants to spread the word about the hope of Alzheimer's prevention and has organized this series as a fundraiser for Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation. Di Lillo explained, "I am delighted to share my Brain Longevity wisdom with my local community. I was inspired to take the course after watching too many of my beloved elders suffer. I am humbled by and grateful to the passionate and talented team at ARPF. Together, we can make can difference."

Dr. Sean Foss, Naturopathic Doctor and Claire Haddad, Certified Health Coach, will join the first lecture on Diet and Supplementation. Attendees will learn about the power of conscious choices in what you eat, and how diet and supplements can help support a healthy brain and lifestyle. The following lecture on February 10th will be accompanied by Dr. Sylvia Sichol, Clinical Psychologist covering Stress Management and Meditation. The last lecture, Exercise and the Power of Community, will be on March 9th featuring Dr. Janine Crifasi, DC, Functional Neurologist. Attendees will learn how physical exercise strengthens the body and mind.

The series equips attendees with ARPF's science-backed tools and resources to prevent and reverse cognitive decline. They will also learn the different symptoms, behaviors and recommended care techniques for Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

As Alzheimer's disease is on the rise, it's ever important to recognize the signs of dementia and know how to take action. Anyone who is interested in healthy aging– specifically anyone who cares for a loved one with dementia– is encouraged to attend. Admission fee is $15 with all proceeds going to ARPF. To reserve a space or for more information email abdyoga@me.com, call 781-812-9404, or visit amydililloyoga.com.

