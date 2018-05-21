Amy Errett Honored by San Francisco Business Times with "Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business 2018" Award

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, a prestige hair color brand, today proudly announced that CEO and Founder Amy Errett has been named one of the Bay Area's Most Influential Women in Business. The annual award, bestowed by the San Francisco Business Times' editorial board, recognizes outstanding female leaders and their accomplishments.

Amy Errett, CEO & Founder, Madison Reed (Courtesy Christopher Michel)

In 2017, Amy steered Madison Reed through a year of unparalleled growth, culminating in $25 million of venture capital funding from Comcast Ventures and Macerich. With this investment, Amy joined a club that is – sadly – too elite: Only two percent of female founders in the U.S. secured venture capital financing in 2017, according to data from PitchBook as reported by Fortune.

Amy has pledged to help level the playing field for founders of all genders and ethnicities. Recently, she joined True Ventures as a venture partner focused on consumer and ecommerce startups, as well as inclusion. "There are a lot of incredible people out there who have struggled to get funding or get jobs," Amy said. "I have more responsibility to really try to change that and, now in this role, more opportunity."

Also under Amy's leadership in 2017, Madison Reed embarked upon a new business model that adds to its ever-growing, "direct to consumer" business. The online startup now has a physical presence in the form of Madison Reed Color Bars. These storefront locations in New York and San Francisco give time-pressed women fast, inexpensive color services that can be booked online, to their great delight. Madison Reed Color Bars have been such a success that the company plans to open more than 20 nationwide by the end of 2019.

At her core, Amy is a humanitarian who believes deeply in giving back. From 1995 to 2017, Amy selflessly served as chair of the Board of Trustees for GLIDE Foundation, which is San Francisco's largest non-profit, social justice organization. GLIDE seeks a just, humane and lovingly inclusive world by providing free support services to the homeless and anyone in need.

To commemorate Amy's 22 years of service to GLIDE and the community, the late Mayor of San Francisco Ed Lee proclaimed May 21, 2017, to be "Amy Errett Day" in San Francisco.

Amy continues to serve GLIDE as a board member. She is also a member of San Francisco's Barbary Coast chapter of YPO and serves on the boards of GLAAD, University of Connecticut Foundation, Common Sense Media, Friends of the Children, the Stupski Foundation, and MyVR.

The San Francisco Business Times will celebrate this year's class of the "Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business" at an awards gala on June 5, 2018, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About Madison Reed:

Based in San Francisco, Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup uses technology, a proprietary ammonia-free formula, and a team of licensed colorists to deliver salon-quality hair color for under $25. Founded in 2013, Madison Reed started with a simple mission: To create a luxurious prestige hair color made with ingredients you can feel good about. Madison Reed's conditioning formula is crafted without ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, and gluten. The entire color and hair care line is enriched with argan oil, keratin, and ginseng root to protect and pamper hair. Products can be found online, on mobile, and through select retailers including Sephora, QVC and Ulta Beauty. For fast, fabulous color applied by a professional, visit Madison Reed Color Bars in New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com, click here for a company overview, or click here for digital assets.

