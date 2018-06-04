Amy Errett Selected as a 2018 Finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, a prestige hair color brand, today announced that CEO and Founder Amy Errett is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the Northern California region. As the world's most prestigious business award, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes risk takers who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Amy Errett, CEO & Founder, Madison Reed (Photo Courtesy Christopher Michel)

Amy is a previous Entrepreneur Of The Year award finalist – and ultimately, a winner – in the Northern California region; in 2006, she won the consumer services category for leading a dynamic and growing business as CEO of Olivia.

Amy was named a 2018 finalist by a panel of independent judges. On June 8, this year's winners will be announced at a special gala event at the Fairmont San Francisco, which will be hosted by NBC Bay Area anchor and reporter Scott McGrew.

"It is humbling to be a two-time finalist, especially in the hyper-competitive region of Northern California," Amy said. "But this recognition is not about me. It is a testament to every person at Madison Reed who is helping grow the company while believing in our mission. We are more than a beauty brand. On a daily basis, women tell us we are giving them a life-changing alternative to the status quo. I couldn't be more proud or honored that EY is recognizing the impact we are having on our team members' and customers' lives."

Madison Reed is revolutionizing the hair color industry by going "direct to consumer:" Women can buy salon-quality hair color – full of ingredients they can feel good about – and either apply it themselves at home, or they can visit Madison Reed Color Bars to get their roots colored faster, more affordably, and with the same high-quality ingredients. No matter where or when Madison Reed products are applied, women save valuable time and money, and walk away with gorgeous color.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year awards program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition, in which winners announced at a gala in Palm Springs, Calif., on November 17, 2018.

About Madison Reed:

Based in San Francisco, Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing startup uses technology, a proprietary ammonia-free formula, and a team of licensed colorists to deliver salon-quality hair color for under $25. Founded in 2013, Madison Reed started with a simple mission: To create a luxurious prestige hair color made with ingredients you can feel good about. Madison Reed's conditioning formula is crafted without ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, and gluten. The entire color and hair care line is enriched with argan oil, keratin, and ginseng root extract to protect and pamper hair. Products can be found online, on mobile, and through select retailers including Sephora, QVC and Ulta Beauty. For fast, fabulous color applied by a professional, visit Madison Reed Color Bars in New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.madison-reed.com, click here for a company overview, or click here for digital assets.

