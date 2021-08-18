Amy Gibson, MS, RN Joins ABMS as Vice President, Policy and Public Affairs

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading organization that oversees the standards for physician board certification in the United States, has named Amy Gibson, MS, RN its Vice President, Policy and Public Affairs.

In this role, Ms. Gibson will be responsible for developing relationships with federal agencies, representing ABMS in national policy debates, developing national strategic partnerships, and expanding outreach to patients and hospitals. She also will help the Health Policy and Strategy Committee to establish positions on national quality and safety issues rooted in medical professionalism and its values.

"We are so pleased to have Amy join the ABMS team," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her experience and leadership in policy, practice transformation, and patient engagement will help the ABMS and its Member Boards continue to develop strategic, national partnerships that positively impact medical professionalism and patient care."

Ms. Gibson is a registered nurse with more than 20 years' experience in quality improvement and value-based payment policy and has an interest in culture change to foster high-reliability in health care organizations. For the past five years, she served as lead faculty for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) National Learning Network contract with Booz Allen Hamilton, working with 2,900 participating primary care practices, along with commercial payer partners, health information technology vendors and other key stakeholders to identify and share high-impact care delivery strategies in value-based payment arrangements. Before joining Booz Allen Hamilton, she spent six years at the Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative as Chief Operating Officer, working with national health care leaders and patient advocates to improve primary care and strengthen relationships between patients and physicians.

Ms. Gibson earned her master's degree from the Northern Illinois University School of Nursing in Dekalb, Illinois and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

