Amy Ilyes Receives 2024 Pros to Know Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

READING, Pa., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics is pleased to announce that Amy Ilyes, vice president of Logistics Engineering has been honored with the 2024 Pros to Know Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This recognition is in the Lifetime Achievement category.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, a leading publication covering the global supply chain, acknowledges individuals for their outstanding contributions to supply chain management. Amy Ilyes' acknowledgment highlights her significant impact on the industry.

Throughout her career, Ilyes has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation within supply chain management. Her leadership roles and contributions have led to notable advancements and improvements in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and strategic decision-making within Penske Logistics.

"This achievement is a testament to her unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership – not only raising the bar for Penske Logistics, Amy also sets a benchmark for the overall industry," said Andy Moses, senior vice president of sales and solutions for Penske Logistics. "Her expertise and hard work are truly commendable."

Looking ahead, Amy aims to leverage data analytics and machine learning techniques to further enhance decision-making while fostering innovation and sustainability.

The Lifetime Achievement category honors company leaders who've made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space and have at least 10 years' documented experience in supply chain and logistics. Recipients of the award, including Amy, will be featured in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, providing insights into their achievements and contributions to the field.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics