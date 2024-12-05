Amy Kempinski Named President of Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Kempinski, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN as its next President. She will assume this role on January 1, 2025, upon the retirement of current President, Juliet Altenburg.

"We are delighted to welcome Amy Kempinski as our new President," said Dr Henry Boateng, Chair of the PTSF Board of Directors. "After a rigorous nationwide search, including input from trauma care experts, organizational partners, and PTSF Board members, Amy's comprehensive understanding of trauma systems and professional leadership made her the clear choice to lead PTSF into the next chapter of innovative trauma system development."

Kempinski, who previously served as the Foundation's Vice President, brings extensive experience in trauma systems and clinical expertise to this role. Her distinguished career spans the trauma spectrum, and her national influence is exemplified through her role as a member of the American College of Surgeons System Consultation Team, and her work as a consultant and site surveyor for trauma centers across the United States.

A Past President of the Society of Trauma Nurses (STN), Kempinski demonstrated her commitment to advancing trauma care through numerous leadership positions and educational initiatives. She is an active member in multiple professional organizations and has notable contributions to the field, including publications focused on trauma accreditation, performance improvement, crew resource management, leadership, and injury prevention.

In her new role, Kempinski will oversee the PTSF's mission of improving outcomes for trauma patients through accreditation, education, and research across Pennsylvania's trauma centers. She will lead strategic initiatives to enhance the state's trauma care system and strengthen collaboration among healthcare providers.

We would also like to extend our gratitude to Juliet Altenburg MSN, RN, for her dedicated service to PTSF since 2000. Her time with PTSF caps a 40-year career in trauma nursing, trauma system development, and advocacy. We wish her well as she embarks on retirement from PTSF and shares her passion for service in the years ahead.

