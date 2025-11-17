Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Temporarily Suspends Fulton County Medical Center's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is temporarily suspending Fulton County Medical Center's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation effective Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. due to a scheduled deviation from the Standards of Accreditation. Fulton County Medical Center is located in McConnellsburg, PA.

The PTSF is responsible for the accreditation and oversight of trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania. Please visit www.PTSF.org for additional information.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation