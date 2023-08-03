Amy Thoreson Long Appointed as General Counsel of Best Egg

Best Egg

Aug. 3, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a financial technology company that helps people with limited savings become more confident with their finances, today announced the appointment of Amy Thoreson Long as its General Counsel. In this key leadership role, Thoreson Long will head the legal and compliance departments at Best Egg and play an essential role in driving legal and compliance initiatives.

"Amy's impressive experience, judgment, and skills will be instrumental in helping to drive Best Egg's growth agenda," said Frank Borchert, Chief Administrative, Legal, and Risk Officer. "Her deep understanding of consumer lending, regulatory practices, and strategic decision-making in financial services and fintech make her a valuable addition to our organization."

As General Counsel, Thoreson Long will lead a team of highly skilled attorneys and compliance professionals, fostering collaboration across all departments and providing essential guidance on legal and business matters. She brings extensive legal expertise in the financial services industry, with a notable background in fintech lending, compliance risk management, and regulatory supervisory and enforcement matters.

"I am honored to be working with Best Egg's talented team of legal and compliance professionals to support this fast-growing and innovative financial services company," said Thoreson Long. "My mission is aligned with Best Egg's commitment to helping people with limited savings build financial confidence, and I look forward to contributing to our collective success."

Thoreson Long has practiced law for over two decades, working for various financial services firms, including fintech lender Oportun, Wells Fargo Bank, and Conseco Finance. She specializes in state and federal consumer finance regulations, capital markets transactions, compliance risk management, and regulatory supervisory and enforcement matters.

About Best Egg
Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, credit card, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

