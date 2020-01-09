Amy Zuckerman Joins GODIVA as the Iconic Brand’s New Chief People Officer

"Our ability to continue our evolution beyond formal gifting to become a daily occasion brand depends on our 5,000 passionate and talented chocolatiers around the world," said Young-Scrivner. "We are delighted that Amy has joined our GODIVA family to engage, develop, and empower our people across all levels of our organization, which will help us drive exponential growth in 2020 and beyond."

Zuckerman brings to GODIVA more than three decades of experience as a human resources executive across the luxury goods and technology industries, joining from Salvatore Ferragamo where, during her nearly 20-year tenure, she built the North American HR infrastructure for one of the world's top luxury lifestyle brands. Zuckerman's experience will be invaluable to GODIVA as it continues to expand its consumer reach as well as attract and retain top talent.

"I am thrilled to join GODIVA, a brand that I've long admired for their ability to make a strong emotional connection with their consumers and create a culture where everyone can bring their best self to work," said Zuckerman. "This is a pivotal time for GODIVA as it continues to develop its talent and capabilities to extend its premium Belgian chocolate into new products and categories. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to ensure the success of this iconic brand."

Zuckerman received her master's degree in Organizational Psychology from Boston University and her BA in Psychology from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. She will be based in GODIVA's New York City Headquarters.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafés, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares. For more information visit us at www.godiva.com.

