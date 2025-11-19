GODIVA Redefines Holiday Luxury with a Bold New Era of Chocolate Artistry

GODIVA's 2025 campaign, "The Most Chocolatey Time of the Year," transforms chocolate into holiday magic and showcases each piece as part of a festive, shimmering universe. GODIVA's Holiday Collection highlights the beauty of gifting, sharing, and connecting with loved ones.

Actress and singer Leighton Meester returns, portraying the spirit of Lady Godiva, continuing her depiction of the brand's iconic muse for the holiday season. In this new chapter, played out over GODIVA's social media channels, web, and a dazzling Times Square billboard, Leighton brings to life the timeless spirit of courage, elegance, and authenticity, now infused with the warmth and wonder of the holidays, as she represents GODIVA's seasonal collections.

"I'm thrilled to step back into the role of portraying Lady Godiva this holiday season," said Leighton Meester. "The holidays are such a special time to share joy, connect with loved ones, and create lasting memories. It's an incredible honor to celebrate that spirit through GODIVA's artistry and timeless craftsmanship, bringing to life a tradition of indulgence and elegance that resonates with chocolate lovers everywhere."

"This holiday season marks the beginning of a new chapter for GODIVA," said Steve Lesnard, President of GODIVA. "We're not just gifting chocolate — we're gifting emotion, craftsmanship, and culture. Our reimagined holiday collection reflects the spirit of our brand reset and sets the tone for our centennial year."

The Holiday Collection blends Belgian tradition with modern innovation, featuring the brand's most iconic assortments — the NEW Gold and NEW Truffles collections— presented in gift-ready packaging with reimagined recipes and designs. These exquisite assortments feature silky ganaches, crisp pralines, smooth caramels, and more all crafted with the finest milk, dark, and white chocolate from Belgium.

In a bold seasonal debut, GODIVA presents the Holiday Limited-Edition Chocolate Gift Box, a curated collection of yule log-inspired confections with flavors influenced by cherished family recipes and festive traditions. Each of the collection's five unique flavors feature delicate a chocolate shell filled with luxurious centers:

Almond Embrace: An almond praliné wrapped in silky-melting milk chocolate and topped with crispy almonds.

An almond praliné wrapped in silky-melting milk chocolate and topped with crispy almonds. Vanilla Lines: A slowly melting milk chocolate vanilla ganache sheltered in creamy white chocolate and artfully adorned with white chocolate lines.

A slowly melting milk chocolate vanilla ganache sheltered in creamy white chocolate and artfully adorned with white chocolate lines. Pistachio Wonder: A tender pistachio filling enrobed in rich dark chocolate and dusted with a festive crumble.

A tender pistachio filling enrobed in rich dark chocolate and dusted with a festive crumble. Speculoos Twist: An indulgent speculoos praliné enrobed in smooth-melting milk chocolate and crowned with milk chocolate lines and speculoos biscuit powder.

An indulgent speculoos praliné enrobed in smooth-melting milk chocolate and crowned with milk chocolate lines and speculoos biscuit powder. Velvet Pecan Night: A velvety pecan praliné veiled in intense dark chocolate with delicate milk chocolate lines.

GODIVA's new collections and holiday offerings are available at Godiva.com and select retailers including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Amazon.

About pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA, and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savory biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

As a global leader in premium chocolate, GODIVA was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Draps. It has an established global footprint across more than 100 markets where customers can expect to find Godiva products in many fine retailers, online, and, depending on the market, at brick-and-mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

Godiva was acquired in 2008 by Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and GODIVA are subsidiaries of Yildiz Uluslararasi Gida Yatirimlari AS.

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier