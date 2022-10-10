Amyloidosis Therapeutic Advances Research Report 2022: Research Efforts and Technology Developments through Partnerships and Collaborations will Push New Therapeutic Modalities into Treatment Regimens

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Advances in Amyloidosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of therapeutic advancements enabling amyloidosis research.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease caused by the accumulation and deposition of proteins such as immunoglobulin light-chain protein in AL amyloidosis and misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein in ATTR amyloidosis. There are a few other types of amyloidosis as well, which are either a result of a preexisting condition or are not highly prevalent.

This study discusses various new and emerging therapeutics for amyloidosis, trends, challenges, and clinical pipelines; it also makes recommendations to pharmaceutical/biotechnological and research organizations to leverage growth opportunities.

Various challenges exist in terms of finding a cure for this debilitating disease, such as multiple mutations in the TTR gene, resulting in diverse etiologies across different geographies. Research efforts have decreased disease progression significantly, and many researchers are focusing on treatment options to deplete amyloid deposition on organs that cause their dysfunction.

Developments in amyloidosis treatment have resulted in many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies trying different drug classes targeting various stages of pathways that lead to misfolded protein, including stabilizers, inhibitors, and silencers. Recently, gene editing drugs, such as RNA interference drugs, have been receiving approval, indicating the success rate of targeted therapies and creating a manufacturer monopoly for the development of a certain class of drugs for treatment.

Therapeutic options being considered are a mix of drug combinations, drugs used in multiple myeloma, other repurposed drugs, novel drug molecules, advanced therapeutics such as gene editing, CAR T-cells, and transplants. As healthcare advances toward modular methods, several upcoming companies are being spun off of universities that have developed technology platforms to target amyloid formation and deposition.

For new targets to be explored, research efforts have to run in parallel to the growing number of treatment approvals. Several funding organizations exist in parts of the United States and the United Kingdom, and grants are being offered by leading pharmaceutical companies for this effort. Drug development is also translating into collaborations and acquisitions between companies.

One of the many challenges associated with patients is the high cost of these therapies, which necessitates financial assistance programs by manufacturers. In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact, and the fear of contracting infection due to hospital exposure is making people averse to hospitalization; this is a major hindrance as many drugs are delivered as infusions.

Development of new target drugs and increased understanding of the disease have to be coupled with evidence-based treatment pathways so that there is uniformity in treatment and ease in measuring outcomes to facilitate streamlined treatment over the next 5-10 years. Furthermore, a treatment that is suitable for patients at all stages of the disease should be developed.

Growth opportunities exist in terms of having clinical trials and disease registries in geographies where the disease is prevalent as this will boost the market access to certain drugs based on the manifestation that the drug can treat. Screening of members at high risk and asymptomatic transthyretin gene mutations can curb the disease at its onset.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it increasingly difficult to grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Development of New Therapies for Amyloidosis

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment Analysis

Introduction to Amyloidosis

Existing Therapies in Amyloidosis

Existing Challenges in Amyloidosis

4. Emerging Therapeutic Modalities in Amyloidosis - Technology Snapshot

Therapies in the Pipeline to Address Challenges

Repurposed Drugs to Address Amyloidosis' Treatment Challenges

Drug Class Adoption for AL Amyloidosis

Drug Class Adoption for ATTR Amyloidosis

Snapshot of Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Development

Developments in mAb

Snapshot of Developing Gene Therapies

Snapshot of RNAi Drug Development

Developments in RNAi and siRNA Therapy

Developments in RNAi and ASO Therapy

Snapshot of Small Molecule Development

Developments in Small Molecules

Snapshot of CAR T-Cell Therapy Development

Developments in CAR T-Cell Therapy

Other Drugs under Development

New Approaches in Targeted Delivery Systems

5. Pipeline/Clinical Trial Analysis

Drugs Approved for Amyloidosis Treatment

Drugs under Investigation in Clinical Trials

Drug Distribution in Clinical Trials for AL and ATTR Amyloidosis

Top Therapeutic Modalities for AL Amyloidosis in Clinical Trials

Top Therapeutic Modalities for ATTR Amyloidosis in Clinical Trials

Top Therapeutic Modalities for Cardiomyopathy and Neuropathy in ATTR Amyloidosis in Clinical Trials

6. Stakeholder Ecosystem

Strategic Collaborations Bolster Product Developments and Commercialization

Spin-off Companies Grow from Significant Research Developments

Manufacturers Enter into Contracts with Various Stakeholders to Ease Market Access

Consortia and Public/Private Partnerships to Expand Awareness and Impart Knowledge of Rare Diseases

7. Funding Landscape

Grants and Research Funding Recipients and Organizations

Research Grants by Universities and Biopharma/Pharma Companies for Amyloidosis

Financing from Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies

Patient Assistance Programs

Takeaways from Developments and Trends in the Stakeholder Environment

Takeaways from the Funding Landscape

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Creating More Strategic Contracts with Stakeholders to Improve Market Access

Growth Opportunity 2: Acceleration of Advanced Therapeutics Research

9. Next Steps

