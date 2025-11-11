Amynta Group Acquires Nonprofit Services Insurance Agency

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announced that its subsidiary, First Nonprofit Companies, Inc. (FNP), has acquired Nonprofit Services Insurance Agency, Inc. (NPS) based in Longview, WA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NPS provides alternative methods for nonprofit employers to meet their unemployment insurance liabilities, offering comprehensive captive management unemployment insurance solutions to a diversified group of nonprofit organizations. Dennis Costa and Mark Hanson, co-founders of NPS which has been serving its clients for over 20 years, will continue to lead the business as it integrates with FNP.

First Nonprofit provides unemployment insurance solutions for 501(c)3 nonprofit, government and tribal entities that provide cost saving options satisfying State Unemployment Insurance requirements. This acquisition expands and diversifies FNP's book of nonprofit clients and service options.

"NPS brings a long-term track record of success serving its nonprofit clients that deepens our capabilities serving the nonprofit sector," said Mario Poretto, President of FNP. "We're committed to delivering expanded service and value through the combined strengths of both organizations. I am excited to welcome Dennis, Mark and their associates to FNP."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $4 billion in total managed premium across North America, United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

