Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market size to grow by USD 663.7 million, 42% of market growth is expected in North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 663.7 million at a CAGR of 12.79% between 2023 and 2028. North America is poised to contribute 42% to the global market growth. The US, hosting major players like Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, and Celgene, leads the region due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust marketing efforts. Canada follows as the second-largest market, driven by rising disease prevalence. These factors are set to propel regional market growth in the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 663.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 12.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Major Drivers & Challenges: The market is driven by factors such as the increase in incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, huge unmet need for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and the high research funding on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment. high cost of treatment is hindering market growth.

Availability of ineffective diagnosis methods poses a challenge to market growth. Physicians often rely on a series of tests to differentiate amyotrophic lateral sclerosis from similar neurological diseases, leading to delayed diagnosis. Additionally, initial symptoms of both diseases overlap, complicating accurate diagnosis. These challenges are anticipated to hinder the global market growth in the forecast period.

Increase in aging population are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow. On the other hand, the stringent regulatory guidelines are huge challenges in front of the industry.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Vendor Landscape

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Profiles:

Denali Therapeutics Inc.: The company offers to slow disease progression, including advancing clinical trials of investigational eIF2B activator treatment DNL343.

The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AB Science SA, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Italfarmaco Holding SPA, Medindia Health, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Revalesio Corp., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Treeway BV.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

Analyst Review:

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market is witnessing significant advancements in therapeutic interventions for this debilitating neurodegenerative disorder. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is characterized by progressive motor neuron degeneration leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventual respiratory failure. Current ALS therapy options primarily focus on managing symptoms and slowing disease progression. Riluzole and Edaravone (marketed as Radicava) are the only FDA-approved drugs for ALS, offering modest benefits in extending survival and slowing functional decline.

In addition to pharmacological interventions, multidisciplinary approaches incorporating speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy aim to enhance patients' quality of life and functional independence. Assistive devices, mobility aids, and respiratory support such as ventilators play a crucial role in managing ALS-related complications. However, despite these therapeutic strategies, ALS remains incurable, underscoring the urgent need for disease-modifying therapies.

Promising areas of research include stem cell therapy and gene therapy, aiming for neuroprotection and neuroregeneration to halt or reverse motor neuron degeneration. Clinical trials exploring novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers for disease progression are underway, offering hope for future breakthroughs in ALS treatment. Despite challenges in drug development and regulatory landscape complexities, ongoing efforts in healthcare policy, patient advocacy, and awareness campaigns are vital in advancing ALS research and improving patient outcomes. Overall, the ALS treatment market holds immense potential for therapeutic innovations and improved patient care in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market encompasses various therapies aimed at addressing motor neuron degeneration, a hallmark of this neurodegenerative disorder. ALS diagnosis relies on clinical assessment, neuroimaging, and electromyography. While Riluzole and Edaravone (marketed as Radicava) are among the few approved ALS therapies, research continues into disease-modifying therapies like stem cell and gene therapy. Patients often require symptomatic treatment to manage muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and swallowing difficulties, benefiting from physical, speech, and occupational therapy. Despite therapeutic innovations, ALS prognosis remains challenging, with limited biomarkers and a focus on palliative care and quality of life. Emerging therapies offer hope, but regulatory landscape nuances and healthcare infrastructure disparities globally influence market dynamics and future prospects.

