Amyris and Arzeda Enter into Development Collaboration Agreement

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzeda, the Protein Design Company™, today announced that the company has entered into a joint development agreement with Amyris that leverages the complementary nature of the two companies' technology platforms to accelerate the development and commercialization of high value ingredients. This marks the second joint project between the parties. Amyris and Arzeda collaborated successfully on a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Technology Investment Agreement (TIA) during the period of 2015 – 2019.

The objective of this Development Collaboration Agreement is for Arzeda to design and develop novel enzymes for Amyris with unique functionalities, which Amyris will incorporate into their fermentation process to facilitate production of the target high value ingredients. Funding of the project is milestone-based, with Arzeda receiving an additional payment contingent on early success as well as a value-share on product commercialization. Enzymes being designed and developed by Arzeda for this project are not found in nature and thus represent the power of the computational platform to build enzymes with unique functionality without a natural starting point. Amyris and Arzeda expect to have fermentation strains containing enzymes designed by Arzeda developed during 2021.

"We are very excited to again work with Amyris on bringing new products to market by combining protein design and strain engineering," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Arzeda CEO. "Amyris is a pioneer of synthetic biology, and our previous collaboration gave us tremendous respect for their technical competency and professionalism. We witnessed how Amyris' technology platform can dramatically accelerate the development of products that incorporate Arzeda's designer enzymes and proteins, and we are looking forward to this new commercial partnership."

Sunil Chandran, Senior Vice President R&D for Amyris, added, "We saw firsthand in our previous work with Arzeda the power of combining physics-based computational protein design, machine learning and rapid experimental testing to access new enzyme functionality. We look forward to deploying their unique technology platform and expertise to further accelerate Amyris' product development."

About Arzeda

Since 2008 Arzeda has been harnessing the power of computational protein design to create and manufacture proteins that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products with a clear path to access the food ingredients industry globally. Arzeda's proprietary protein design platform combines physics-based computational protein design, machine learning and lab automation to expand the reach of biotechnology beyond the solutions that nature evolved. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com .

