Amyris Appoints Sheila Shekar Pollak As Chief Marketing Officer Of Biossance

Most recently, Sheila was the Chief Marketing Officer of Athleta, a subsidiary of Gap, Inc., one of the fastest-growing women's apparel brands in the United States. Since joining in 2011, she played an integral role in defining and bringing to life Athleta's mission to ignite a community of active, healthy, confident women and girls who empower one another to realize their limitless potential. She spearheaded the company's Power of She platform, launched the Athleta Girl brand, led Athleta in becoming a B Corp (corporations that balance purpose and profit) and changed the future of female athlete sponsorships by signing on the most highly decorated track and field athlete, Allyson Felix. Prior to Athleta, she held global marketing leadership roles at Gap and Banana Republic. Sheila was recently honored as one of the 2020 AdWeek Women's Trailblazer Award winners and Brand Innovators' Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sheila in joining us to accelerate the growth and to build upon the consumer love and strong brand value of Biossance," said Amyris President and Chief Executive Officer John Melo. "Biossance is currently on what is expected to be its fourth consecutive record quarter with strong sales from on-line channels, through our partner Sephora, and now also rapid international expansion."

"I'm thrilled to join the Biossance team and truly believe that today's consumers can have it all ‒ a beautiful, clinically proven product that is clean and supported by sustainability-focused business practices," said Sheila Shekar Pollak. "Amyris and I share the same philosophy and passion when it comes to using business as a force for good to protect people, animals and our planet. Biossance's unique market differentiation and award-winning products make it a standout in the clean skincare field and I'm excited to help accelerate growth of one of the most consumer-loved brands."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events, such as expected revenue from domestic and international sales. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris' liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris' reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

