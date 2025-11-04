Amyris Launches New Brand and Website to align with Strategic Growth Pillars.

"Unlock The Chemistry of Life™" affirms the value that Amyris' technology and leadership in renewable biological chemistry bring to customers and partners.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Fortmann, Chief Executive Officer of Amyris, today announced the launch of a new website and refreshed brand to align with the company's Strategy and Strategic Growth Pillars, focused on transforming industries with renewable biological chemistry.

"Our new website tells the story of our brand and how Amyris is uniquely positioned to help its partners 'Unlock The Chemistry of Life'™," Fortmann said. "With our powerful capabilities in biotechnology, scale-up, and biomanufacturing, we are prepared to help our partners access the high-performing chemistry found throughout living systems, enabling more profitable, responsible growth."

Fortmann spoke to the company's renewed focus on meeting B2B partners' core needs to reduce ecological costs, secure economically viable and sustainable supply chains, and deliver product differentiation and competitive advantage in the market. "Amyris is unique because of our ability to go from gene discovery and strain engineering to scaled manufacturing with world-class science, knowledge, and experience," Fortmann said. "One of our greatest differentiators in the sector is our deep experience working bench-to-bench with partners to pinpoint where renewable biological chemistry can address pain points and deliver lasting value," said Fortmann.

Fortmann took the helm of Amyris in 2024 and has marshaled the company's significant scientific knowledge and production capabilities to align with customer needs and drive business and industry value. "Our organization can go from cell to solution like no other company," Fortmann said. "Our new website reflects this core strength clearly. Unlock the Chemistry of Life"™ is in alignment with where the world is going; Amyris is the pioneer and is ready to lead in this exciting and transformative industry. Our new website is not only a window into Amyris today, it speaks to the future Amyris is building."

About Amyris, Inc.

Headquarters: Emeryville, California Founded: 2003 CEO: Kathy Fortmann Manufacturing Facilities: Leland, North Carolina, USA

Barra Bonita, Brazil





Employees: >500 Fermentation-based ingredients produced at commercial scale: 15 SKU's with Amyris Ingredients: >20,000 Patents: >700

Amyris is a global leader in renewable biological chemistry, transforming industries and unlocking sustainable solutions at scale. With a proven track record of commercial success, Amyris pioneers innovative fermentation-based technologies that enable the creation of high-performance, renewable molecules for applications across flavors & fragrances, beauty, food, and beyond.

Guided by our purpose, to transform industries with renewable biological chemistry at scale, Amyris is redefining what's possible at the intersection of science, sustainability, and performance. Our proprietary platform enables seamless collaboration from bench to bench with customers and partners, delivering precision, consistency, and ecological responsibility throughout the entire discovery-to-production process.

By harnessing the power of living systems, we deliver renewable solutions that enhance lives, protect ecosystems, and help our partners fulfill their sustainability commitments, while advancing a prosperous and resilient future for people and nature.

