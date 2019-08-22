Amyris Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today reported that it has received a standard notice from Nasdaq stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and because it remains delinquent in filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Amyris's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Under Nasdaq's listing rules, Amyris had until June 3, 2019 to submit a plan to regain compliance and this plan was submitted and accepted. Amyris is diligently working toward achieving compliance by September 30, 2019. The company recently engaged new auditors to facilitate meeting its filing compliance.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

