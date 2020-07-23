Amyris To Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call On August 6

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that the company will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET) to discuss its second quarter 2020 results.

The press release detailing second quarter 2020 results will be issued on the morning of August 6 prior to the call.

On the call, President and Chief Executive Officer John Melo, Chief Financial Officer Han Kieftenbeld, and Chief Operating Officer Eduardo Alvarez will discuss Amyris' financial results, as well as the company's business outlook and strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should dial into (888) 567-1603 (U.S. and International) and ask to be joined to the Amyris, Inc. call. A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Amyris website. To listen via live webcast, please visit: http://investors.amyris.com.

If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, Biossance, Pipette, and Purecane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

