Amyris to Present at Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3, 2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced that management will be presenting at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference to be held March 2-4, 2020, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston.

Amyris will provide an update on its business during the presentation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, at 11:20 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation including slides and a replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

About Amyris

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to over 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is better for people and the planet. Amyris also owns the Biossance consumer brand – the fastest-growing, clean skincare brand in the US that delivers No Compromise beauty. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Amyris, the Amyris logo, No Compromise, and Biossance are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

SOURCE Amyris, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.amyris.com

