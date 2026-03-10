Amy's Kitchen Named Organic Company of the Year

Family-owned organic pioneer recognized by Organic Voices and The Organic Center for advancing awareness, access, and trust in certified organic food

PETALUMA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, a family-owned pioneer of organic prepared food, was named Organic Company of the Year at the third annual "Organic Night Out" event at Expo West. Hosted by Organic Voices and The Organic Center, the event recognizes the brands and organizations helping to grow the $76 billion organic sector and communicate the value of the USDA Organic seal. The Organic Company of the Year is awarded to the company judged to have done the most to advance interest, awareness, sales, and support of certified organic products across the broader organic marketplace, including food, beverage, personal care, and textiles.

Amy's Kitchen President Paul Schiefer accepts the Organic Company of the Year award at the third annual “Organic Night Out” event at Expo West.

Amy's was recognized for expanding organic food into more households while helping consumers better understand the value and integrity behind certified organic standards. In 2025 alone, the company brought organic meals into 45 million new households and maintained the number-one dollar share within the organic segment across several frozen and shelf-stable categories, including frozen entrees, pizza, burritos and snacks, and ready-to-eat soups.

The recognition comes at a time when consumer interest in organic food continues to grow, with shoppers increasingly seeking transparency, trusted standards, and convenient meals made with high-quality ingredients. The organic sector reached $76.6 billion in sales in 2025, growing 6.8% year over year, roughly twice the pace of the overall marketplace. Consumer trust remains strong as well, with 74% of shoppers identifying USDA Organic as the most trusted food certification.

"Our founders set out to make organic vegetarian meals that were as delicious and high-quality as what they'd serve their friends and family," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's Kitchen. "What began with a few meals at a local natural foods store has grown into millions of people eating Amy's every week. That commitment to protecting the heart of cooking while making organic food more accessible has guided the company for nearly four decades, and continues to shape our belief that there's a better way to produce food for people and the planet."

Over the past year, Amy's invested in initiatives that brought organic food into the mainstream conversation, including consumer education campaigns and the national "Amy's Night Off" campaign with Amy Sedaris, which introduced organic meals to new audiences through earned media, creator partnerships, and retail activation. The company also continued supporting communities facing food insecurity, donating 500,000 organic meals in 2025.

Today, Amy's uses more than 100 million pounds of organic ingredients annually across 141 products spanning nine categories.

Founded in 1987 by Rachel and Andy Berliner, Amy's Kitchen helped pioneer organic prepared meals at a time when few organic convenience options existed, and is now one of the largest family-owned organic food brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.amys.com.

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

