Amy's Kitchen Earns Non-UPF Verified™ Certification for 37 Products Across Pizza, Soup, Chili, Beans, and Veggie Burger Categories

As one of the first widely distributed packaged food brands to achieve product verification under the new standard, the milestone reinforces the brand's nearly four decades of cooking real food with care

PETALUMA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen , family-owned pioneer of organic prepared food, has received Non-UPF Verified™ certification for 37 products across its Pizza, Soup, Chili, Beans, and Veggie Burger categories, becoming one of the first nationally distributed packaged food brands to achieve verification. This is the first wave of Amy's products to be verified as remaining categories are submitted for review.

The Non-UPF Verified certification, launched by the Non-GMO Project, goes beyond ingredient lists to provide retailers and shoppers with a clear signal about how foods are made. The standard evaluates both ingredients and manufacturing methods through independent third-party review, confirming that verified products are made primarily from minimally processed ingredients and produced without certain industrial additives or manufacturing shortcuts. It also incorporates nutritional criteria, including limits on added sugars and sodium.

While interest in ultra-processed foods has recently accelerated culturally, Amy's has taken a consistent approach to cooking and manufacturing since its founding nearly four decades ago. Built on the belief that convenience and integrity can coexist, the brand has long prioritized traditional cooking methods, rigorous sourcing standards, and production practices designed to preserve the integrity of real food – principles inherently aligned with the new Non-UPF Verified™ Standard.

"Independent verification has become increasingly important as consumers demand higher transparency around how their food is made," said Paul Schiefer, President of Amy's Kitchen. "Having so many of our core products meet the Non-UPF Verified™ Standard validates the manufacturing discipline we've maintained over time."

Amy's Kitchen's assortment of more than 150 organic frozen and packaged foods is sold at over 50,000 stores nationwide including Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Walmart, and Amazon. The following products have received verification, with additional products currently being submitted for review.

Pizza

Soup

Chili

Veggie Burgers

Beans

"How food is processed affects more than nutrition alone. It influences our bodies, our communities, and our relationship with the food system itself. Amy's Kitchen and the other pilot brands earning Non-UPF Verification are helping restore that connection by prioritizing the kind of thoughtful processing and transparency that supports our collective well-being," said Megan Westgate, CEO and Founder of the Non-GMO Project.

To learn more about Amy's Kitchen, visit www.amys.com and follow Amy's Kitchen on Instagram @amyskitchen. For more information about the Non-UPF Verified program, visit www.nonultraprocessed.org .

About Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is an organic prepared food company and Certified B Corporation® whose purpose is to make it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well. The company is committed to cooking authentic great-tasting food with high quality, meticulously sourced organic ingredients so consumers can enjoy them in minutes. Amy's Kitchen offers over 150 varieties of organic frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, tree nut free, corn free, Kosher D, Kosher DE, and light in sodium categories. Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 11 other countries around the globe.

About Non-UPF Verified and the Non-GMO Project

Non-UPF Verified is a certification launched by the Non-GMO Project under the umbrella of the Food Integrity Collective, continuing the nonprofit organization's commitment to informed choice and a food system that truly nourishes life.

Founded in 2007, the Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth. The Project's Butterfly seal remains North America's most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance, backed by rigorous standards and appearing on more than 63,000 verified products. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org.

