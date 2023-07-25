Amytrx Therapeutics' AMTX-100 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data Presented at Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference

Amytrx Therapeutics

25 Jul, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amytrx Therapeutics, an emerging pharmaceutical company specializing in innovative anti-inflammatory therapies, has announced that their abstract from the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference has been published in the British Journal of Dermatology. The abstract, featured at the RAD Conference earlier this year in Washington, DC highlights exciting data that demonstrates the promising safety, tolerability, and efficacy outcomes observed with AMTX-100 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic skin condition that affects nearly 16.5 million adults in the United States and is predominantly associated with Th2-mediated inflammation, allergen sensitization, microbial invasion, and intense pruritus. Despite recent advancements, there remains a clear need for a novel non-steroidal topical agent that is both highly effective and not burdened with adverse event concerns.

AMTX-100 is a novel peptide currently being developed by Amytrx Therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. In the Phase 1 study, patients receiving the investigational therapy experienced substantial improvements in key disease-related parameters, including reduced pruritus and diminished inflammation as assessed by a visible decrease in affected body surface area. Importantly, the therapy defined maximum-tolerated dosage, as well as safety, tolerability, and efficacy, with no significant adverse events reported during the study period.

Dr. Michael Howell, a Scientific Advisor to Amytrx, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The results from this clinical trial demonstrate the therapeutic benefit for AMTX-100 in patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. This work additionally signifies an important step forward in our mission to develop a safe and effective therapy for atopic dermatitis."

The publication of Amytrx Therapeutics' abstract in the British Journal of Dermatology reinforces the therapeutic potential of their leading peptide formula AMTX-100, a novel, chimeric, 100% human peptide that modulates inflammation and coincides with open enrollment for the next leg of clinical trials in a Phase 2 study of AMTX-100 in atopic dermatitis patients.

Amytrx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the first anti-inflammatory human peptide platform (AMTX-100) yielding the potential for vastly optimized, cutting-edge therapies that safely alter the course of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction to prevent and treat some of the world's most debilitating diseases. For further information, please visit www.amytrx.com

