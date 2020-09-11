An Agency of the U.S. Federal Government Goes Paperless in the Corporate Validation Process, Driven by ValGenesis VLMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that an Agency of the U.S. Federal Government has gone live with cloud-based ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted 100% paperless validation lifecycle management system. The Agency is an operational and technical support contractor for one of around 40 Federally Funded Research and Development Centers and the only one focused on biomedical research. It is one of the leading solutions providers for technically challenging problems of national and global importance.

By automating their corporate validation process, ValGenesis VLMS has enabled significant efficiency gains, including a reduction in the validation cycle time, enabling data integrity governance, improving regulatory compliance, and providing a holistic view of real-time validation status of GxP systems and processes across the agency. Describing the new system as highly efficient, the agency is easily able to manage entire sequences of events in execution through the ValGenesis Projects and Planner modules that enable them to define and enforce deliverables, while sequencing and tracking tasks during validation projects and their ongoing revalidations and qualifications.

"The challenge lies not only in the initial validation of systems and processes but in maintaining the validated status throughout the life cycle of these systems and processes. That's where the ValGenesis VLMS provides value. It plays a key role in sustaining harmonized corporate validation processes," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc. "With the ValGenesis VLMS driving their processes now, the federal agency can experience all the benefits of digitization including maximized validation process efficiency, consistency, and standardization. They are now empowered with the necessary controls to adhere to the most stringent regulatory standards in the biomedical industry. We look forward to being a strategic partner to this federal agency, meeting all their validation lifecycle management needs."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process.

As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valgenesis.com

