ValGenesis and CSols Inc., in Strategic Partnership to Optimize Laboratory Efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and CSols Inc., a premier laboratory informatics expert consultancy based in Newark, Delaware, have partnered to optimize efficiency in life science laboratories across the U.S. through enhanced informatics and cutting-edge digital validation solutions.

In the consultancy business for over 20 years, CSols is well-known and respected in the U.S. and Canada in a variety of scientific industries. Eighty percent of CSols's current work supports new drug development in life sciences and the manufacturing of existing medicines through the application of laboratory informatics.

ValGenesis' platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world's leading life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

CSols does not endorse technologies or brands but partners with industry top-tier informatics product vendors to leverage current, unbiased information to advise customers. As a ValGenesis computer system validation (CSV) consulting and implementation partner, CSols will leverage best practices refined across hundreds of client engagements to successfully implement, integrate, and validate the ValGenesis VLMS platform and ensure maximum user adoption.

"ValGenesis is deeply committed to developing the best digital validation solutions that help customers release the full potential of digital transformation across their organizations," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "We are excited about our partnership with CSols and their excellent track record in informatics. Our collaborative approach will enable scientists and researchers to focus on what they do best while we bring their innovations to market, quickly, safely, and efficiently."

CSols Validation Services Delivery Director, Chris Campbell, explains, "CSols's validation method has always been based on industry and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) best practices. We are pleased to partner with ValGenesis to bring our expertise to a greater range of life science companies. The goal of validation excellence will ensure better outcomes all along the value chain."

ABOUT CSOLS INC.

As North America's premier Laboratory Informatics solutions provider, CSols empowers laboratories to significantly improve their ability to drive scientific discovery, assure quality and data integrity, and make better business decisions through the use of leading laboratory informatics solutions such as LIMS, ELN, CDS, and QMS. What sets the company apart from the competition is their unmatched blend of scientific knowledge and IT expertise, honed through hands-on experience in a wide range of industries and applications. For more information, visit https://www.csolsinc.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

