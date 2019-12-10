An Agency of the U.S. Federal Government Selects Cloud-based ValGenesis VLMS to Digitalize Their Validation Lifecycle Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that an Agency of the U.S. Federal Government has chosen ValGenesis's cloud-based, 100% paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System to digitalize their validation lifecycle process.

The company is an operations and technical support contractor for one of around 40 Federally Funded Research and Development Centers and the only one focused on biomedical research. Dedicated to improving human health through discovery and innovation in the biomedical sciences, focusing on cancer, AIDS, and emerging infectious diseases, the company is one of the leading solutions providers for technically challenging problems of national and global importance.

Facing inefficiencies and delays in a paper-based validation approach, the company evaluated and selected ValGenesis's VLMS - a cloud-based SaaS solution to manage its validation lifecycle, to meet stringent regulatory standards in the biomedical industry. Its highly skilled personnel spent significant amounts of time on non-value-added activities and experienced huge delays while creating and maintaining traceability matrices during the validation process. The evaluation study presented the ValGenesis VLMS as a truly state-of-the-art solution that complies with their current validation process. The VLMS also enables significant efficiency gains by reducing validation cycle time, enabling data integrity governance, improving regulatory compliance, and providing a holistic view of real-time validation status of GxP systems and processes across the organization.

"This is a significant win for ValGenesis, that an Agency of the U.S. Federal Government has chosen our cloud-based software platform to manage validation requirements across their organization. We are very pleased to offer our VLMS to such an esteemed organization that must meet stringent validation requirements in the biomedical industry," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc. "We look forward to becoming a strategic partner and providing a robust framework to meet this iconic company's validation lifecycle management needs."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

