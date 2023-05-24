An Alternative to Big Tech; Liberation Technology Services Restores Faith and Integrity with Hub for Teams and Liberation Campaign

News provided by

Liberation Technology Services

24 May, 2023, 08:32 ET

Liberation Technology Services (LTS) remains at the forefront of innovation, offering alternative solutions for conservative and faith-based businesses and organizations that rival those of Big Tech. Hub for Teams, an alternative to Teams 365 and Workspace, replaces up to 20+ applications, while Liberation Campaign provides email marketing with peace of mind and no de-platforming.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberation Technology Services, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, continues to show their support for conservative and faith-based businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations with a prompt to protect the data of millions of their client's customers and provide a cancel-free guarantee.

In what feels like a never-ending wave of cancel culture, conservative businesses, faith-based organizations, Kingdom entrepreneurs, Christian-founded companies and influencers face increasing threats to their online presence and fundamental first amendment right. Liberation Technology Services prides itself on the truth of American's first amendment right and the fact that freedom tech really is a win for everyone.

"We've found ourselves amidst passionate business owners and companies that shouldn't be ostracized or cancelled because of their morals or beliefs. So we've created unparalleled alternatives that compete with Big Tech solutions like Hub for Teams replacing Teams 365 and Workspace as well as our Liberation Campaign email marketing platform." Former White House Official and CEO of Liberation Technology Services Andrew Riddaugh states.

Liberation Technology provides entities with the latest technologies and solutions that protect their online platforms from censorship and de-platforming. Their freedom tech experts continue to tailor solutions that enable clients to protect their online presence, secure their data, and expand their reach.

At a time when protection and peace of mind are key, Liberation Technology Services is attending the 2023 NRB Convention, the largest annual gathering of Christian communicators.

"We must have a platform for sharing innovative ideas and technologies that aren't attached to an agenda or narrative of control and censorship. Liberation's participation in this event is a testament to our commitment to drive innovation and provide state-of-the-art solutions to clients that need alternatives. We promise to always protect our client's likeness and data online. Liberation Technology is particularly great for media, online personalities and influencers because their risk of speaking truth has put a target on their back – we can be a shield to those attacks," says Liberation Technology Services' Director of Marketing, Evie Phillips.

Amidst the tensions of technology woes there is hope and faith in Liberation Technology Services. Providing alternative solutions to conservative Christian businesses and organizations that might be fearful of what the future holds or worse already be on the journey of getting cancelled.

Even in the face of challenges, Liberation Technology Services continues to prove their industry integrity and desire to protect the data, online presence, online privacy, and freedom of speech messaging for their customers and the American public.

Learn more about Liberation Technology Services alternative offerings with Hub for Teams, and Liberation Campaign by visiting liberationtek.com and take advantage of their special NRB promotions here.

Liberation Technology Services on Social Media Twitter | Truth Social | Gettr | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Liberation Technology Services
Liberation Technology Services (LTS) is a full-scale provider of tech infrastructure and independent digital solutions. Liberation Technology Services advances businesses, and organizations of all sizes with private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions and a multi-layered "Iron Dome" cyber-defense system supported by zero-knowledge private data centers located throughout the United States. Liberation Technology Services proudly offers un-compromised privacy and cyber security, and a censorship free guarantee, preserving the freedom and security of businesses, and organization's data and likeness online.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips, [email protected], 917-336-2808

SOURCE Liberation Technology Services

Also from this source

Empowering Digital Freedom: Liberation Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Cloud and Iass Solutions for Businesses and Organizations

The Liberation of Technology Will Create New Freedom in Tech; Liberation Technology Services is Pioneering Free Speech CSP Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.