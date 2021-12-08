An emphasis on professional services in Humen's just-released e-commerce park standards

HUMEN, China, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humen E-Commerce Industrial Park (hereinafter referred to as "Park"), a flagship site of Dongguan, saw the opening of the Eighth Humen International E-Commerce Festival and the release of two official documents on December 3, 2021. The then-published Standards for the Supply Chain Administration in the Livestreaming Base and the Standards for Services in the E-Commerce Service Center are designed to spur the high-quality development of China's e-commerce sector by coordinating with the Park's equals across the country.

By leveraging the manufacturing strength of Dongguan and the fashion resources of Humen, the e-commerce feast has grown into an influential force behind the development of e-commerce in China.

"At this festival, the e-commerce giant Alibaba has worked with Humen to initiate an innovative model that integrates platforms for B2B, B2C, and domestic and overseas markets with a single region," said Li Dingru, president of Humen E-Commerce Association, adding that the event would see a display of over 1,000 outstanding businesses in an exclusive e-commerce exhibition section.

"The Technical Committee on E-Commerce Industrial Park Standardization of Guangdong Province established its secretariat in the Park. And since then, the town has supported the Committee in formulating and revising four national standards, two local industry standards, and ten alliance (group) standards," noted Wu Qingqiu, town mayor of Humen.

"Recent years have seen local governments going in for the building of e-commerce industrial parks that delivered benefits early on," said Wang Wei, president of Humen E-Commerce Industrial Park. He believed that, however, given intensifying competition and increasing viewership costs, these e-commerce centers cannot stand out from the crowd just because of eye-catching products and the most notable online influencers and should shift their focus towards public services.

At this point, the Park is known to have created an industrial chain that describes the full array of activities needed to create a product or service, ranging from R&D and design and product testing to storage and platform operation to photography, art design, livestreaming marketing, and financing.

Humen has, in fact, inaugurated a host of public service platforms, such as CNTAC Testing Center (Humen), Humen Fashion Design & Research and Development Center, China Fabric Sample Warehouse Humen Brach, Humen E-Commerce Service Center, and 1840 Livestreaming Base. That means an emerging industrial landscape, where service providers cluster and e-commerce platforms join hands for common growth, has taken hold.

As to the future of the thriving sector in Humen, Wu believed that the fashion internet commerce frontrunner promises to go versatile by further embracing e-commerce applications in such areas as apparel, electronics, cables, tourism, and commerce. And this is how the town moves towards a critical hub for e-commerce platforms in southern China.

