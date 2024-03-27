An Energy Drink That Goes Beyond the Buzz

Bizz Energy Is a Comprehensive Beverage That Amps Up Energy Levels While Meeting Metabolic Needs … Helping Driven Individuals Genuinely Achieve Greatness in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes and fitness fanatics can have a challenging time meeting their body's needs. As they pursue ambitious goals from the gym to the field, they must meet nutritional requirements while also fueling their bodies with enough energy to get each job done. Energy drinks are often a key tool in that pursuit of greatness.

For many, the goal of consuming energy drinks is to access as much energy as fast as possible. Often, the desire for fast results in the short term comes at the sacrifice of both health and longevity. Bizz Energy was designed as an effective energy drink that goes beyond that initial energy buzz.

"I wanted to create something that didn't deliver short-term energy at the expense of your health and long-term productivity," says Bizz Energy's visionary founder Gavin Jacono. "I also wanted to find something that didn't deliver a quick burst of energy followed by that classic crash."

Bizz Energy defies traditional energy drink expectations by avoiding sugar and keeping its caffeine content to a reasonable 200 mg per 12 oz container. This is combined with key ingredients, including:

Essential amino acids

Creatine

Niacin

Biotin

Notably, Jacono and his team also created a singularly unique soluble form of the supplement Turkesterone. The popular natural ecdysteroid is believed to help stimulate muscle growth, strength, repair, and recovery. Together, these ingredients form the brand's SuperTurk® Blend, a key part of its groundbreaking formula that turns each can into more than an energy drink. The revolutionary product goes past the buzz, turning Bizz into a supplemental source of clean, targeted, high-value liquid nutrition.

Bizz Energy's unique combination of ingredients and lack of excessive sugar or caffeine also helps smooth out the experience. The result is a spike of clean energy that doesn't end in a nasty crash shortly afterward.

From clean ingredients to supplemental support to long-lasting energy, Bizz Energy goes beyond the initial buzz associated with energy drinks. It provides comprehensive energy and endurance that can truly elevate individuals as they pursue greatness.

About Bizz Energy

Bizz Energy was founded by Gavin Jacono. The fitness and nutrition fanatic hails from New York City and is obsessed with boxing, weightlifting, and soccer. As an aspiring 17-year-old entrepreneur, Jacono launched Bizz Energy as a way to create the ultimate energy drink he had always wanted to fuel his athletic pursuits. Along with a potent dose of caffeine, the Bizz Energy formula taps into a unique form of soluble Turkesterone. It is delicious, clean, and effective. Learn more at bizzenergy.com .

Gavin Jacono

[email protected]

516-637-8701

SOURCE Bizz Energy