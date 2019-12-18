An Estimated 278 May Be Killed on the Roads Over Christmas and New Year's Day - But Seat Belts Could Save About 245 Lives

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council estimates that 115 people may be killed on the roadways during the one-day Christmas Day holiday driving period, and an additional 163 may be killed during the one-day New Year's Day driving period. But seat belts – the lowest tech, most effective motor vehicle safety feature – could save 245 lives. NSC is urging everyone in every seating position to buckle up and check to ensure car seats are properly installed.

The Christmas holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The New Year's holiday period begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. An additional 13,100 people may be seriously injured in crashes over the Christmas holiday period, while 18,600 may be seriously injured over New Year's.

"Making sure all holiday travelers arrive at their destinations safely should be at the top of our to-do lists," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "That means buckling up, slowing down, avoiding distractions and driving sober. Arriving alive is the best way to start a new year and a new decade."

Alcohol is a major crash factor around all holidays. During the 2018 Christmas Day holiday period, 37% of fatal crashes involved alcohol; that rose to 39% for the New Year's holiday period.

All motor vehicle fatalities are preventable. In addition to wearing a seat belt, NSC recommends that drivers:

Designate a sober driver or arrange alternate transportation; impairment begins with the first drink

Understand how drugs, including opioids, affect your ability to drive safely. Visit nsc.org/rxpainkillers to learn more.

Avoid distracted driving, even hands-free

Get plenty of sleep and take regular breaks to avoid fatigue

Sign a New Driver Deal with teen drivers at DriveitHOME.org

Learn about your vehicle's safety systems and how to use them at MyCarDoesWhat.org

Check your vehicle for recalls at ChecktoProtect.org

Supplemental traffic fatality and injury information for the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods can be found here and here.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

http://www.nsc.org

