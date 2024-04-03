National Safety Council Observes Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving is a critical safety issue NSC and its partners will address at the U.S. Department of Labor and Capitol Hill in the coming weeks

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety issues such as speeding, distracted and impaired driving are all contributing factors to the tens of thousands of people lost in preventable crashes on U.S. roads each year. In April, the National Safety Council and other safety groups observe Distracted Driving Awareness Month to bring attention to the serious threat manual, visual and cognitive distractions pose to the safety of all road users.

For too many, the issue of distracted driving is personal. Christy King was forever impacted when she lost her son to a traffic crash caused by a distracted driver almost four years ago in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"My son, Christopher, was the joy of my heart. He was a friend to many, a beloved community member, a recent high school graduate, and we lost him in a senseless car crash that was completely preventable," said King. "Distracted driving plagues our country's roads and took my son's life far too soon. This is why I'm joining NSC and advocates just like myself -- who have stories too similar to mine – on Capitol Hill in May to urge legislators to take action now."

Policies and infrastructure that support a Safe System Approach, which takes a holistic look at roadway safety, are vital to creating a safe transportation system for all. By examining speed management, road users, vehicles, roads and post-crash care, individuals and organizations in public and private sectors can come together to address and curb safety issues such as distracted driving.

"Anecdotally, distracted driving is seen every day, and it's one of the biggest contributing factors to the serious injuries and deaths that occur due to our current roadway system," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at NSC. "Driver behavior plays a significant role, which is why distractions, such as phones, must be put away while driving. Policies and infrastructure that promote safe driving practices are also important, and as a country, it's clear as day we need them to keep all road users safe as they go from point A to point B. Together, we can – and must – curb this deadly trend to save lives."

Collaboration is crucial to reaching zero roadway fatalities, and NSC is taking action to eliminate distracted driving by engaging with several key stakeholders on the issue this spring. Before NSC and its advocacy partners meet with federal legislators on Capitol Hill during infrastructure week in May to discuss this issue and others, leadership from NSC, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other stakeholders will gather next week for a panel discussion on how workplaces can make a difference in keeping those who drive to, from and for work as well as those who share the road with them safe. The event takes place at the U.S. Department of Labor on April 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It is open to the public. Register to attend in person or virtually.

To learn more about the observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, please visit nsc.org/justdrive.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

