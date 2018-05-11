An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta

That triumphant moment was broadcast on a large viewing screen for guests of the maiden voyage and other invited attendees to see.

"The launch of Seabourn Ovation brings us to a new era for Seabourn where we further reinforce our position as the newest, most consistent fleet in the ultra-luxury cruise category," said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. "The ship is another major step forward in the growth of Seabourn and an opportunity for us to provide guests with the finest luxury travel experience available at sea today. Like her sisters in our fleet, Seabourn Ovation is such a beautiful ship, and I know that guests and cruise industry observers are going to be very impressed from the moment they step on board."

In addition to live performances, remarks were made by Meadows, as well as by Seabourn Ovation Captain Stig Betten.

A full orchestra ensemble on the Pool Deck performed the themed musical work and provided additional entertainment during the evening ceremony. Guests also witnessed the debut of the new Seabourn anthem written by Sir Tim Rice, titled: "We Sail to See the Lives of Others," which was performed publicly for the first time.

The evening capped with a brilliant fireworks display that lit up the harbor of Valletta.

Seabourn Ovation is the fifth ultra-luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet over the past decade, and the second of two ships designed for the line by hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany. Like Seabourn Encore before it, the ship features all oceanfront suites with private verandas, along with modern design elements and innovations in keeping with Seabourn's reputation for understated elegance, as well as one additional deck, newly expanded public areas and a brand-new, al fresco dining venue, "Earth & Ocean at The Patio™."

The ship departed on its maiden voyage May 5, the 11-day Inaugural Mediterranean Spring cruise, bound for Barcelona, Spain. Afterwards, the ship will then move onto a 14-day Vintage Europe headed for Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), Netherlands, and a 14-day Midsummer Baltic, arriving in Copenhagen, Denmark in late June, before heading to Russia as part of a 7-day The Baltic & St. Petersburg cruise.

Seabourn Ovation will then explore Northern Europe, beginning with a 21-Day St. Petersburg & Scandinavian Gems cruise around the coast of Norway. The ship will retrace itself again with a 7-day St. Petersburg & The Baltic and then turn north and west with a series of cruises including a 14-day Majestic Fjords & North Cape; a 21-day Capitals of Northern Europe from Scandinavia to the British Isles; a 14-day Norway, The British Isles & Edinburgh; a 21-day Northern Europe Panorama; and then a 7-day The Baltic & St. Petersburg. The ship will round out the summer with a 21-day Baltic Gems & Majestic Fjords; a 14-day Scenic Fjords & North Cape; and, finally, a 30-day Viking Realm Exploration, arriving in Dover (London) on October 1 for the start of its autumn season.

Guests who sail on Seabourn Ovation will also find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn. These programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend destination experiences in select destinations.

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO

Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice

Seabourn is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). It has formed a partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to help protect World Heritage sites.

