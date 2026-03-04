SEABOURN INTRODUCES "YOURS TO EXPLORE EVENT," OFFERING SUITE UPGRADES AND SHIPBOARD CREDIT ON SELECT 2026 AND BEYOND VOYAGES

Complimentary Two-Category Veranda Suite Upgrades and Shipboard Credit Available on More than 500 Ocean and Expedition Sailings Booked Through May 5, 2026

SEATTLE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury and expedition travel, invites travelers to embrace a world of curated luxury with its new "Yours to Explore Event." Available now through May 5, 2026, the promotion will offer a complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and shipboard credit for guests booking select 2026 and beyond ocean and expedition voyages.

Benefits for the "Yours to Explore Event" include:

Complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade

Shipboard credit by voyage duration: $300 USD per suite on voyages 13 days or fewer $1,000 USD per suite on voyages 14 days or longer



"With our 'Yours to Explore Event,' we're offering guests added flexibility to tailor their Seabourn experience in meaningful ways," said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. "Whether exploring the fall foliage of Canada & New England, discovering the cultural richness and culinary delights of Japan and Asia, or venturing to the Arctic or Antarctica with our expert expedition team, this event gives guests more ways to personalize their journey while enjoying the intuitive service and intimate atmosphere at sea that define Seabourn."

Seabourn's 'Yours to Explore Event' applies to more than 500 ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2026 and beyond. Guests can sail aboard Seabourn's luxury, all-suite ocean and expedition ships, carrying between 264 and 600 guests. From the cultural treasures found off the beaten path in Japan and Canada & New England, to the remote wonders of Antarctica and the Arctic, each voyage delivers immersive discovery paired with personalized service and the seamless ease of unpacking just once.

Sample sailings available with "Yours to Explore Event" include:

A complete list of applicable sailings for the "Yours to Explore Event" can be found Seabourn Luxury Cruises.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

