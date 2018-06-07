'AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD' Asks the Hard-Hitting Questions, Starring Academy Award® Nominee David Strathairn, in Cinemas Nationwide for Three Nights Only This August

Fathom Events and Giving Films present "An Interview with God" in more than 900 select movie theaters on Monday, August 20; Tuesday, August 21 and Wednesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. local time (all dates). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Covering the war in Afghanistan provided journalist Paul Asher with some of the best stories of his young career. However, upon returning home, Asher struggles to deal with the after-effects of his experiences, a failing marriage and his dying faith. Not knowing where to turn, he dives deeply into the story of a lifetime.

Sitting down with a mysterious man claiming to be God over the course of three fateful days, Asher finds himself answering as many questions as he asks. While wrestling with what he knows and what he's unsure of, he finds himself at the crossroads many come to in their lives.



Directed by Perry Lang and written by Ken Aguado, cast for "An Interview with God" includes Academy Award® nominee David Strathairn ("Good Night, and Good Luck") and Brenton Thwaites ("Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), along with Yael Grobglas ("Jane the Virgin"), Hill Harper ("Concussion"), and Charlbi Dean Kriek ("Black Lightning"). The film is produced by Fred Bernstein of Astute Films and Aguado, and co-produced by Dominique Telson, Harrison Powell, Lisa M. Jean and Claudine Marrotte. Executive producers are Rick Jackson and Paul Kurta.

"Fathom is pleased to be partnering with Giving Films to bring this poignant feature to movie theaters nationwide," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We are committed to continue offering unique content that fosters a community experience and joins people together through explorations of their own personal beliefs."



"Many of us have questions around life and faith, although we might be afraid to admit we have them. We are really excited to see what conversations this film sparks!" VP of Development for Giving Films Harrison Powell said.



For artwork/photos related to "An Interview with God," visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Giving Films

Giving Films is a non-profit label committed to films that entertain and spark conversations around life, faith, and relationships. One hundred percent of Giving Films' profits from "AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD" will be donated to charities, particularly those serving foster care. The company's first film, the 2015 release "90 Minutes in Heaven," starred Kate Bosworth and Hayden Christensen. In 2018 Giving Films partnered with AFFIRM Films on "Paul, Apostle of Christ," starring Jim Caviezel and James Faulkner. For more information, visit www.givingfilms.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-interview-with-god-asks-the-hard-hitting-questions-starring-academy-award-nominee-david-strathairn-in-cinemas-nationwide-for-three-nights-only-this-august-300661794.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

http://www.fathomevents.com

