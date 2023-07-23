An Interview with Masakazu Morita: Thoughts on Brave Souls Celebrating its 8th Anniversary and Trying Out the Anniversary Characters

This special interview is being delivered through this press release to the Brave Souls community around the world.

Brave Souls is well known for holding awesome anniversary events each year. The "Brave Souls 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign" currently underway also features a ton of irresistible content for players such as free Summons and Gift Bonanzas. On top of that, special 8th anniversary versions of Ichigo Kurosaki and White have been added to the game.

In celebration of this, an interview was held with Masakazu Morita, the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH. We asked for his thoughts after trying out the anniversary characters, as well as how he feels towards Brave Souls.

8th Anniversary Trailer

https://youtu.be/OJV6WTgYOaM

What Kind of Game is "Brave Souls"?

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the TV animation series, BLEACH. Surpassing 75 million downloads worldwide, Brave Souls has been widely appraised for featuring cool special moves unique to BLEACH, the voices of your favorite characters from the TV animation series, highly impressive cutscenes, and more.

This game is irresistible for BLEACH fans and action game fans alike with its simple controls that allow players to freely move around a 3D space, the ability to create an invincible team with beloved characters, and more.

Masakazu Morita's Thoughts on Brave Souls

Last October saw the broadcast of the final arc of the BLEACH series titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, marking around 10 years since the series last aired in March of 2012.

Within the vast universe of BLEACH, we have Morita, the long-term voice behind the main character, Ichigo Kurosaki. In returning to the character of Ichigo after a 10-year-long hiatus, Morita revealed in an interview held during the airing of the TV series that "Thanks to Brave Souls, I never lost the feeling of playing Ichigo". In the interview below, we further explore Morita's thoughts on Brave Souls.

Brave Souls celebrates its 8th anniversary this year.

Morita: 8 years is a very long time for a gaming app. Amidst all of the apps that don't even make it to a year, it's truly amazing that Brave Souls has continued for 8 whole years. On the other hand, it makes me think, "What, it's only been 8 years?". It feels like the game has been available for much longer than that. It's likely that by building up the game in various ways such as holding different campaigns for each anniversary and hosting "'Bankai' Lives" (*a Brave Souls livestream), the game grew to be rich in content. That's why when I heard that it's the 8th anniversary, I found myself thinking, "Only that long? Have we fallen victim to Kyoka Suigetsu?" (laugh).

How do you feel about Brave Souls reaching over 75 million downloads worldwide?

Morita: Seeing the numbers go up each time a "Bankai" livestream is held was so gratifying! To be honest, I had thought, "Getting to 30 million would be enough" (laugh). Well, I'm glad I was wrong since Brave Souls started reaching 50, 60, 70 million downloads…the numbers getting bigger and bigger made me think, "This title has really become something".

In celebration of the 8th anniversary, a special visual featuring Ichigo has been released.

Morita: I was shown the trailer just now, and it was really cool! There are normally 2 anniversary characters, so while last year the characters were Ichigo and Uryu, this year they are Ichigo and White! Both of them are my characters! (laugh)

Perhaps the 8th Anniversary Campaign should be called "Morita Festival".

How was it to actually play using the new Ichigo and White?

Morita: I thought that the lines had become very clean, which made me think that either my eyes were messing with me or that my smartphone's specs had just gotten very good. One of the developers then reassured me that the lines were, in fact, cleaner, which led me to think, "I've really been looking at this screen for a long time, huh" (laugh). The movements are definitely smooth, and I feel that the level of excitement has increased. It is still under development though, so I am really looking forward to the finished version that will surely be even more powered-up. The special effects haven't been added yet either, so while adding on impressive, never-before-seen special effects, I would like some special attention to be given so that my voice sounds nice and clear! (laugh)

We will let the developers know (laugh). Lastly, do you have any final words for the BLEACH and Brave Souls fans?

The TV animation series BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation premiered in July. I want Brave Souls to join in on the hype, so I hope we can all team-up in getting excited for the campaigns currently underway. In the Twitter RT Campaign, 1,500 winners will be chosen to win awesome prizes, so I hope we can all enjoy the "Morita Festival", I mean, the Brave Souls 8th Anniversary! (laugh)

Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Information

Brave Souls 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 1

8th Anniversary Choose a 6 Star Summons

8th Anniversary Free Brave Souls Summons: Mix

8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 1 Login Bonuses

Ururu & Jinta's Daily Free Gift Bonanza

Kon's Mega Bonanza

8th Anniversary Orders: Round 1

Droplet Trials, Enriched Droplet Zone Droplets x2

8th Anniversary Quest

8th Anniversary Co-Op Quest

8th Anniversary Step-Up Summons

Featuring specially designed 8th Anniversary versions of Ichigo Kurosaki and White!

8th Anniversary Pack

8th Anniversary Pack: Golden

Brave Souls 8th Anniversary RT Campaign

A RT campaign held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of Brave Souls where 1,500 winners will be chosen from the participants to win awesome prizes such as Brave Souls Original Desk Mats, Amazon Gift Cards, and more. Retweet the specified tweet from our official Twitter and a reply will tell you if you've won or not straight away. You can enter every day that the campaign is running, so feel free to take your chances each day.

Read the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Check Out the Anime! Anime! Interview Article

https://animeanime.jp/arti/xLdZv0/

*This article is in Japanese.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

