An Interview with the Voice Behind BLEACH Protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki - Masakazu Morita: Thoughts on Brave Souls Coming to Xbox and the Nintendo Switch as well as the Game Reaching its 9th Anniversary

TOKYO , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be available on Xbox consoles from today, Thursday, June 27.

The Nintendo Switch version is scheduled to be released at a later date.

This title supports English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese, and can be enjoyed by players from around the world (excluding mainland China and other specific regions) with access to the Xbox Store.

To commemorate the release of Brave Souls on new platforms, an interview was conducted with Masakazu Morita, the voice of BLEACH protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki.

Details on the Xbox & Nintendo Switch Versions of Bleach: Brave Souls

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game which was released as an application for smartphones in 2015 and is based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH. A long-running title loved by many anime and game fans alike, the game is also available on PC and PlayStation®4 and has achieved 90 million downloads worldwide.

Game Controller Support - A Must-Have for Smooth Gameplay

Support for game controllers is available in all game modes.

Players can now immerse themselves in the world of BLEACH, magnified on televisions and other large screens. Defeat Hollows and move around with ease by using a game controller.

Cross-Platform Play Available - Play Against Smartphone and PC Users from Around the World

Players can cross-platform play with Brave Souls users on other platforms.

Team up with other players to take down enemies in multiplayer "Co-Op Quests", or join forces with up to five other players from around the world to defeat powerful bosses in the highly challenging "Epic Raid" quests.

All players will receive rewards by defeating enemies in Co-Op Quests and Epic Raids. Communicate with fellow players while playing by using the different template options available on the on-screen chat to devise a strategy.

Xbox Store

https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

*Total number of downloads includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.

*For the Xbox, support is provided for Xbox One with backwards compatibility also available for Xbox Series X|S. . *Support is not provided for use on multiple devices. Existing accounts on smartphones, etc. cannot be carried over to the Nintendo Switch or Xbox.



Masakazu Morita's Thoughts on Brave Souls Reaching its 9th Anniversary & His Experience Playing the Game on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch

How do you feel about Brave Souls celebrating its 9th anniversary this coming July?

Morita: I have no words other than to express my gratitude towards Brave Souls.

In Brave Souls, there are parts that go beyond the story shown in the last anime series. I was able to have a very unique experience of learning more about my character and bringing more depth to my performance through Brave Souls before playing the part of Ichigo in the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Fans seem to share similar feelings towards Brave Souls. The game alleviated that feeling of loss that came with the conclusion of the last series. I have even received letters from fans stating that they have continued to play Brave Souls for many years after its release, giving me a great sense of fulfillment.

Also, Brave Souls contains not only content from the original manga, but also content from the novels. Being able to bring together the world of BLEACH just shows how big of a role Brave Souls is managing to fulfill.

Could you share a few words on how you feel about Brave Souls expanding to other platforms such as Xbox and the Nintendo Switch after 9 years since its initial release?

Morita: There are so many ways for people to enjoy gaming. Some tend to play on their smartphones while out and about while others, of course, love to play from the comfort of their own homes. Now there are even more options for fans to choose from, so they can enjoy Brave Souls in a way that best suits their lifestyle.

Everything has been set in place so that gamers who prefer to use controllers and a big screen can enjoy playing Brave Souls on their day off. By playing the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions, I believe that smartphone users such as myself can begin to understand the comfort of using a controller along with a big screen to play games. Support for home gaming platforms will likely be a good chance to deliver a new experience to players.

How was your experience playing the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions?

Morita: I was able to enjoy Brave Souls in a different way compared to when playing on a smartphone. My hands don't get in the way of the screen, so the appearance of a wider display allowed me to feel more immersed in the experience. Not to mention the fact that I have been playing games since the NES era, so being able to use a controller was comforting.

It felt like I was wielding a strangely familiar Zanpakuto. Almost as if my past self that had begun with an Asauchi in the shape of an NES had now reached the Bankai stage by grasping the Switch and Xbox controllers (laugh). I felt some comfort from being able to press buttons on the Xbox, while the Switch allowed for smooth controls with its flexible joysticks.

Please share the appeal of the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions to the players that are planning on playing on those platforms.

Morita: For the Switch, being able to play in handheld mode allowed me to enjoy Brave Souls in a similar way to when playing on a smartphone. Xbox and Nintendo Switch players can experience the feeling of slashing away with a Zanpakuto by pressing down on the controller buttons. And of course, there is definitely an impact that comes with playing on a large screen, so I definitely recommend trying out the game on these consoles.

Please share your thoughts on the design for the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki.

Morita: I mean, the design is really, really awesome. The 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki portrays the power of Mugetsu taking form in Ichigo. This design only appeared very briefly in both the original manga and the anime, but it looks so cool. This form is very popular among fans, so I can see a great deal of significance in revealing it as one of the 9th anniversary celebration characters.

From his Special Move to his visuals, this version of Ichigo Kurosaki has been incorporated into the game in a way that results in a character that both beginners and long-term players would very much want to get their hands on. Also, the game mechanics and graphics - including the backgrounds - in Brave Souls have been tastefully brushed up on, making the design of the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki look great in-game. I hope that everyone manages to receive the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki. Be sure to keep trying your luck with the Summons (laugh).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6hA5OOl8kw

Lastly, please share a message for BLEACH and Brave Souls fans, as well as for any new players who are considering playing on the Xbox and Switch versions.

Morita: BLEACH has been around for a very long time. Time has passed, and children who had once watched BLEACH beside an older sibling have now grown-up. They are now capable of experiencing the BLEACH anime and manga themselves, as well as playing Brave Souls. I urge those long-time fans to take a chance with the game and experience what was not possible in the past; having the ability to control Soul Reapers and Quincies at your fingertips. The game properly captures the world of BLEACH, giving you an experience where it almost seems as though you yourself have become the character you are controlling. By reading into the details of BLEACH through the anime series and manga, I am certain that players will be able to further enjoy Bleach: Brave Souls.

With the addition of the Xbox and Switch versions to the existing available platforms, there are now more variations of playstyles to choose from. After nine years since the initial release, some potential players may feel hesitant to jump in on playing Brave Souls, but rest assured that the game has been designed in a way that allows players to have fun regardless of when they joined. There is even a system in place in-game where experienced players give support to beginners, so don't hesitate to give Brave Souls a try. Also make sure to check out the video guides made for beginners available on the official YouTube channel.

As can be seen from the above, Brave Souls features a welcoming environment for beginners. Any fans of BLEACH should be sure to join the world of Brave Souls.

Reference: https://www.inside-games.jp/arti/R7nRSyg/

*This press release is a digest of the interview article released by the Japanese game media, "Inside".

Campaign Information

In-Game Campaigns

9th Anniversary Celebration Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Friday, July 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features the 9th Anniversary Renewed version of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Japanese Parasol 2024 versions of Shunsui Kyoraku and Nanao Ise.

Official Showcase Video:

https://youtu.be/GgrNC9h99to

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Event Period: Thursday, June 20 16:00 to Wednesday, July 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: From Thursday, June 20 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

In addition, the 9th Anniversary Celebration: New Platform Release Campaign is also currently underway. Various features celebrating the release of Brave Souls on new platforms are also available, beginning with free packs exclusive to the Xbox version of the game and more.

*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

Promotional Campaigns

New Platform Release Gift Campaign

Xbox Release Gift Campaign Period:

Thursday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 10 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Switch Release Gift Campaign Period:

Coming soon

To celebrate the release of Brave Souls on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, a repost campaign is being held where participants can win amazing prizes such as an Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Brave Souls merch.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

Read the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

*The Nintendo Switch release is scheduled for a later date

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb

SOURCE KLab Inc.