An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops a Beverage Protection and Convenience Idea (CTK-5241)

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something that could help keep bees and other insects out of a drink while someone is working or relaxing outside." Said an inventor from Alex, Okla. "My idea would provide a simple way to help people enjoy their beverages without worrying about contamination."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: CARMAN CAN-OPY -The idea would address the common problem of insects entering open beverage cans during outdoor use.

Potential benefits could include:

Reduces the risk of bees or insects entering an open beverage





Promotes a safer and more comfortable drinking experience outdoors





Helps keep beverages cleaner and more protected

InventHelp Client's Invention for sporting events, outdoor recreation, and workers Consumers often face problems with insects being attracted to open drinks, especially in warm weather or outdoor environments. The CARMAN CAN-OPY would consist of a beverage protection accessory intended for use with drink containers, designed to offer users a simple way to help safeguard their beverages while outdoors.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information visit carmancan-opy.com. Or contact Audie Carman at (405) 320-2930 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp