An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops a Portable Cooking Solution (LBT-9815)

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an idea that would allow people to get more value out of something they already use," said an inventor from Mound, Minnesota. "This concept would provide added convenience and would help individuals make better use of their heat source when it matters most."

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: SHANTY CHEF – Helping Solve Limited Cooking Options in Cold-Weather Environments

Would help maximize the usefulness of an existing heat source

Provides added convenience during outdoor and emergency situations

Supports safer, more stable food preparation in cold-weather settings

InventHelp Client's Invention for outdoor enthusiasts, winter recreation participants, emergency preparedness consumers:

Consumers often face situations where heating equipment serves a single purpose, limiting efficiency and convenience in outdoor recreation, emergency preparedness, ice fishing, camping and similar markets. This idea would address that limitation by expanding practical use. The SHANTY CHEF would be considered an accessory concept designed to enhance the functionality of portable equipment.

Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.

For more information, visit shantychef.net. Or contact Alex Guelcher at (612) 296-8185 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Tools, Guidance, and Potential Exposure

InventHelp is one of America's leading invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs submit invention ideas to companies to attempt to obtain a good faith review.

Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's team attempts to connect inventors with companies looking for new product ideas and provides services on how to present, promote, and protect inventions. Through its invention services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp